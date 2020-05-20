On Memorial Day we, as a nation, honor the service of all veterans, living or deceased, and celebrate the freedom guaranteed by their service.
We, as grateful citizens, do this in our homes and neighborhoods annually. But this Year 2020 has even greater significance because many of our brave veterans died, not of old age or war wounds, but from the Corona Virus. They died, not in a remote place in some other land from a fight with a known enemy; they fought and died in a care facility or at home fighting an unknown, invisible enemy right here in America! A tragedy.
They deserved much better and should receive special recognition and honor as Memorial Day is observed in 2020.
Versailles residents are honoring those veterans who lived and died in 2020 and all the others who served in years before by decorating the neighborhood with flags, buntings, and wreaths. The Ladies of Versailles Customs and Traditions Committee includes Amy Pleasant, Pam Douglas, Gloria Camp, and Christi Howard, President of the Versailles HOA.
