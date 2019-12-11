Veterans, volunteers and loved one of the many veterans buried in graves across Northeast Louisiana will come together at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
A group of volunteers will lay wreaths on all the gravesites at the Veterans Cemetery beginning at 8:30 a.m.
“Wreaths Across America is a wonderful way to honor loved ones who have served in the military. The Executive Committee of the Original Richland Library Restoration Society located in the Rhymes Memorial Library Building is proud to be the local Rayville area headquarters for Wreaths Across America,” said president Louise Cater at a recent meeting in Oak Grove.
For more information, call Rhymes Memorial Library at (318) 728-4127 between 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday.
