Join together at VFW Post 1809 for an old-time, down-home, country-style gospel music show from 2-4:15 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
The VFW Post 1809 is located at 1499 Hwy. 594 (at Hwy. 80)
This VFW fundraising event features the Sunday Fun-Day Gospel Group: Roger Stoffer*, Wayne Freeman*, Becky Freeman
Danny Allen, Brian Allen, Johnny Mercer and Boyce Free* (* members of VFW Post 1809).
Special guest will be Eva Marie.
Donation is a minimum of $5 per person. A door prize will be given away during intermission.
Post 1809 is furnishing the building free of charges and the musicians are performing free of charge — 100% of all donations will go directly to veterans and Local Charity Organizations, via Post 1809.
The VFW concession stand will be open.
