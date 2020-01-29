The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Monroe Post 1809 hosts the Saturday Night Special Band each Friday, from 7-10 p.m. at 1499 Hwy 594 in Monroe.
The patrons are mainly senior citizens and the atmosphere is congenial.
There is a $10 cover fee that includes entry into a door prize drawing. It is a BYOB, or Bring your Own Beer, event.
This event has been going on for more than 30 years.
On the first Saturday of the month, the VFW Monroe Post 1809 also hosts the Renegade Band. A slightly younger crowd attends this event, though they are welcoming and polite.
A $10 cover fee also includes entry into a door prize drawing and is a Bring your Own Beer event.
