Come “Join in the (Virtual) Song” is the invitation Piney Hills Harmony has issued to area women.
The local a cappella chorus is inviting singers to attend its virtual rehearsals at 6 p.m. each Thursday on Zoom, beginning July 9. Piney Hills Harmony is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International.
“If you love to sing, don’t let the current pandemic stop you,” Chorus President Lynette Murphy, of Choudrant, said. “Piney Hills Harmony is always looking for singers, and when the world is ready to open back up for choral concerts, we’ll be ready, too.”
Murphy said that even though Zoom doesn’t allow the chorus to actually sing on the risers together, attendees do get to sing along with learning tracks and four-part harmony recordings. “You will instantly be part of our singing ensemble,” she said. “Reading music is not required – just the love of singing.”
Chorus Director Sheila Nugent, of Ruston, has a weekly lesson plan that helps participants get more in touch with their voice. Activities include such things as instructional videos to improve range extension, breathing and the mixed voice. Additionally, the chorus is still learning new music during this time frame, such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”
Singers who would like to participate should RSVP to West Monroe resident Sheila Carothers, vice president and membership chair, at scarothers54@gmail.com for Zoom information.
