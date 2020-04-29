The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce (WMWO Chamber), in partnership with Downtown West Monroe, will host a virtual sidewalk sale for small businesses on Friday, May 1st and again on Friday, May 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The public is invited to join the Moms, Dads and Grads virtual shopping event by visiting the Facebook pages for Downtown West Monroe or the WMWO Chamber. For quick link use – shopwest.biz to be directed to the event page. All are invited to shop virtually, support our local merchants, and find something special for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or the Graduate in your life!
Merchants will host live video sessions and post special promotions throughout the event. Businesses will then coordinate with shoppers for purchasing options including curbside pick-up.
“The Chamber is proud to support our merchants though this unique shopping promotion.” said Lila Strode President, WMWO Chamber. “As we adapt to a new reality, small businesses are counting on our community to keep them safe and financially healthy. The benefits of shopping small extend beyond times of crisis. We all play a part in their survival.”
“This event is a fun opportunity for our community to virtually gather and safely support our small businesses while giving our merchants a platform to show their spring wares. Our small businesses are a big part of what makes our community’s character so unique. Shopping with them or ordering gift cards right now is a way to help these special places survive the loss of revenue they have experienced as a result of the pandemic. We need to sustain what we have so we can grow for the future,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, Downtown Manager for the City of West Monroe.
For more information, visit: shopwest.biz
