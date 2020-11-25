The Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau opened the Land of Lights walk through Christmas light display in downtown West Monroe earlier this week.
The walk-through Christmas light display at the Corner of Cotton and Pine Street is free and open to the public every night beginning at 5 p.m.
Other light displays can be found in Monroe at the River Market, Courthouse, and Palace Park and in West Monroe at the Discover Monroe-West Monroe office, Restoration Park, the Blue Star Memorial Gardens.
“We are excited to once again light up the Twin Cities this holiday season,” said Alana Cooper President/CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe. “We hope that visitors and locals will enjoy the lights and numerous holiday events that are happening this year in Monroe-West Monroe.”
Lights will be on display throughout the Twin Cities until Jan. 1.
Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, West Monroe’s Main Street Director, said the community is invited to shop and dine downtown and then stroll through the lights. Wagon rides that tour through the lights in both downtown West Monroe and downtown Monroe will also be available every Friday and Saturday night for $5 with pick-up in Alley Park, according to LaFrance-Wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.