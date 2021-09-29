In coordination with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Waller-Singer Chevrolet has announced plans to donate a portion of proceeds from all oil changes performed during the month of October to the Franklin Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund.
2021 marks the sixth consecutive year Waller-Singer has coordinated its efforts with the Franklin Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund.
“Nationally, Chevrolet is a sponsor of the Making Strides program. Chevrolet’s involvement in Making Strides over the last eleven years has resulted in over $15 Million being contributed to the American Cancer Society. We wanted to do something at the local level that directly impacts our friends and neighbors who are affected by breast cancer,” said Jimmy Cloessner, VP/General Manager of Waller-Singer. “We are proud to team up with The Franklin Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund for the sixth year in a row for this worthy cause.”
The Franklin Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund raises money to help pay for mammograms, biopsies, and ultrasounds for non-Medicaid, non-insured patients in Franklin, Tensas, and Catahoula parishes.
The Franklin Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund benefits an average of 100 patients per year.
Waller-Singer is located at 3380 Front St. in Winnsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.