Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center recently welcomed Dr. Joseph Walters, hospitalist, to its operation.
Prior to joining Ochsner LSU Health, Dr. Walters was Medical Director for the ICU and a hospitalist at Morehouse General Hospital and Medical Director, Rural Health Clinic for Morehouse General Health.
Walters attended medical school at Meharry Medical College in Nashville and completed his internal medicine residency at Hubbard Hospital in Nashville, as well as a cardiology fellowship at Harlem Hospital center in New York, New York. Dr. Walters completed a family medicine residency at the Monroe Medical Center, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Monroe.
Walters will see patients at the primary care clinic located on the 1st floor of Ochsner LSU Health- Monroe Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call 318-330-7168.
