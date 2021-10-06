The Ouachita Parish Healthy Communities Coalition in partnership with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe would like to invite the public to attend one or both of our upcoming Wellness Fairs.
These events are free, will be held outdoors, and are open to the public.
A food truck will be onsite for the events so you can enjoy a convenient lunch while visiting the booths at the Wellness Fair.
The West Monroe Wellness Fair will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the West Monroe City Hall.
“The City of West Monroe is proud to host the West Monroe Wellness Fair at City Hall,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.
“Healthy residents are critical to a successful, vibrant community. We look forward to partnering with the LSU Ag Center and the Ouachita Healthy Communities Coalition to bring valuable information and health screenings to the public.”
The Monroe Wellness Fair will follow on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Monroe Civic Center parking lot.
“The City of Monroe is excited for the upcoming Wellness Fair at the Monroe Civic Center,” said Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis. “I am excited to see our community coming together in an organic, grassroots way to help residents take those first steps towards improving their health. I love to see locals taking ownership of their health. A healthy community is not only a productive community, but a happy one.”
