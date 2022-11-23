The Wellspring has been selected as a 2022 Bezos Day 1 Families Fund award recipient!
Representatives say The Wellspring is proud to be among the 40 organizations across the country to be recognized this year by an independent advisory group of homelessness experts for making measurable progress on family homelessness in Northeast Louisiana.
The Wellspring plans to use this generous $1.25 million investment to address the tremendous community need for sheltering families experiencing homelessness as well as the mental health needs of client populations served by the agency.
The agency will also use this as an opportunity to invest in the workforce capacity, infrastructure and resource development essential to sustaining these direct services in Northeast Louisiana.
The Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families. The vision statement comes from the inspiring Mary’s Place in Seattle: no child sleeps outside.
Since 2018, the Day 1 Families Fund has issued 170 leadership awards totaling $521.6 million to organizations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
2022 Day 1 Families Fund Awardees
Carpenter’s Shelter, Alexandria, VA —$2.5 million
• CATCH, Inc., Boise, ID —$1.25 million
• Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Tucson, AZ —$5 million
• The Center for Women and Families, Louisville, KY —$2.5 million
• Changing Homelessness, Jacksonville, FL —$2.5 million
• Chapman Partnership, Miami, FL —$5 million
• Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County, Houston, TX —$5 million
• Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc., San Luis Obispo, CA —$5 million
• Community Services & Employment Training (CSET), Visalia, CA —$2.5 million
• Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), Austin, TX —$2.5 million
• Family Promise of Hawai’i, Honolulu, HI —$2.5 million
• Family Promise of Northern New Castle County, Wilmington, DE —$1.25 million
• Family Services of Tulare County, Visalia, CA —$2.5 million
• Flagstaff Shelter Services, Flagstaff, AZ —$2.5 million
• Gateway180, St. Louis, MO —$1.25 million
• Heartland Alliance, Chicago, IL —$2.5 million
• H.O.M.E. Inc., Orland, ME —$600,000
• Homeless Alliance, Oklahoma City, OK —$2.5 million
• Hope House of Milwaukee, Milwaukee, WI —$2.5 m • illion
Housing First, Inc., Mobile, AL —$5 million
• Housing Forward, Dallas, TX —$1.25 million
• HRDC, Bozeman, MT —$5 million
• Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Inc., Wailuku, HI —$5 million
• LA Family Housing, Los Angeles, CA —$5 million
• Mother Nation: Honoring the Beauty and Strength of Native Families, Seattle, WA —$600,000
• Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, Inc., Nashua, NH —$1.25 million
• New Reach, New Haven, CT —$2.5 million
• Oglala Sioux Tribe, Pine Ridge, SD —$5 million
• Partners for HOME, Atlanta, GA —$2.5 million
• PATH, Los Angeles, CA —$5 million
• The Salvation Army, Denver Metro Area, Denver, CO —$5 million
• Samish Indian Nation, Anacortes, WA —$5 million
• San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness, San Diego, CA —$5 million
• Sojourner Truth House, Gary, IN —$1.25 million
• Solo Por Hoy, Inc., San Juan, PR —$1 million
• Start Corporation, Houma, LA —$5 million
• Strategies to End Homelessness, Cincinnati, OH —$5 million
• The Wellspring, Monroe, LA —$1.25 million
• YWCA Cass Clay, Fargo, ND —$2.5 million
• YWCA Missoula’s Housing Programs, Missoula, MT —$2.5 million
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.