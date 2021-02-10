West Monroe Main Street is soliciting grant applications for the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HRSP).
Grant awards in the amount of $55,000 each will be given to owners or tenants of historic buildings located within designated Louisiana Main Street districts.
Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.
The Louisiana Main Street Program was one of nine projects nationwide to receive grant funding through the program. The National Park Service, which oversees the HRSP grants, awarded Louisiana Main Street $662,000 for the rehabilitation and revitalization of commercial buildings around the state.
“Being selected for this National Park Service grant allows us to increase our assistance in helping preserve and restore the historical aspects of our small towns and historic districts to bring them back to life, attracting visitors and locals alike,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The historic downtowns and commercial districts are the heart of many communities across Louisiana. They give each community a sense of place and character, providing the uniqueness that sets them apart from each other.”
To be eligible for HRSP funds, a building must be located within a Louisiana Main Street district (such as the Cotton Port Historic District in West Monroe).
The building must also be either individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a contributing element in a National Register Historic District. In addition, buildings that are eligible for either of these National Register designations but not currently designated can qualify.
All proposed rehabilitation work must comply with The Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
“There is significant economic opportunity in downtown West Monroe right now with revitalization efforts underway. This grant is a wonderful incentive to spur development and help return vacant buildings back into commerce. We still have room to grow and the Louisiana Main Street Program provides us resources to help make that growth possible,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, City of West Monroe Main Street Director.
If awarded, grant applicant are only required to provide a $5,000 monetary match. The online grant submission deadline is March 31.
The HRSP applications and details are available for downtown West Monroe property owners and tenants by emailing alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov or by calling (318) 381-7246.
This project is supported through a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior.
