The city of West Monroe’s official website has a new design with added features to better serve the public.
A new design of the City’s website has been launched at www.westmonroe.com.
As part of the new design, the site features a news section, calendar of events and information on all city departments, programs and services.
The site also features a new Alert Center for the public to receive important news and updates on things happening within the community.
To sign up for the Alert Center service, please click on the link below: https://www.westmonroe.com/list.aspx
