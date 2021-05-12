Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, downtown Main Street Director for the City of West Monroe, has been selected to participate in Leadership Louisiana, a year-long, nationally recognized leadership development program presented by the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL).
The program enhances state leaders’ capacity to expand the potential of their communities and Louisiana as a whole. CABL seeks to provide practical knowledge of regional and state issues to civic leaders, as well as challenge them to participate in public service, while breaking down cultural and geographical boundaries.
Participants will attend six two-day sessions held across Louisiana that will focus on education and workforce training, economy and strategies for growth, history and politics, news media, criminal justice, arts and culture, criminal justice, and health care and poverty.
“I am honored to have been chosen for this learning opportunity to further develop my skills alongside an impressive group of individuals who are making a difference in our state,” said LaFrance-Wells.
“Louisiana faces complexes challenges today. It’s going to take creativity and a well-rounded viewpoint to move our community and state forward. In my role as Main Street Director with West Monroe, I see first-hand the American dream is alive and well. I look forward to leveraging this experience to make real progress and provide more economic opportunities here at home.”
Leadership Louisiana selects civic-minded individuals who have demonstrated an interest and willingness to lead. Those chosen also possess personal and professional excellence and share a measure of responsibility and commitment to help Louisiana advance.
“We are extremely proud of the work Adrienne has done in our community and believe she will make an excellent participant in Leadership Louisiana,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “As an alumna of Leadership Louisiana, I know the value of this program and the benefit it provides for connecting leaders across our state and affecting real change in our communities.”
