West Monroe Police Department, Governor’s Office to host two CERT training sessions Jun 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Monroe Police Department is expected to host two sessions of Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) in conjunction with the Governor's Office.The first CERT training session is expected to be held on July 23 with the second training session to be held on Aug. 6.The training is meant to provide a coordinated group of volunteers to assist many of the local needs including but not limited to the following: The first session is expected to last 16 hours and will teach the following subjects:Crisis situations resulting from natural or man-made events.Distributions (food, water, sandbags, etc.)Working in shelters Clean upsSpecial events (Kiroli Park, Lazarre Park, Community Center, Senior Center, Ike, etc.)Assisting in this training will be West Monroe Police Department, West Monroe Fire Department, Union and Ouachita Parish Homeland Security, Ouachita 9-1-1, Dr. M. K. Bonner and Dr. Mark Johnson.Fifty people are currently enrolled with a goal of 100 people. Breakfast and lunch are expected to be provided on both training days.The training is expected to include basic CPR, first-aid, infant rescue, stop-the-bleed, search and rescue, responding to terrorism, disaster psychology and fire safety.The deadline for signup is July 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Training West Monroe Police Department Work Medicine Sport Community Emergency Response Training Session Lunch Breakfast Deadline Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVandals ransack Vidalia Junior HighFormer Rebel Belton fulfills a boyhood dream at LSUDianne Cage — June 23, 2022Update: Arrests made in burglaryNeville's Heard shows out at LSU Elite CampClerk insists mysterious, unsigned envelope verbotenFormer Panther Clowers shines at Delta StateThree sent to Trinity after wreckFerriday declares state of emergencyGuaranty Bank announces promotion Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. READ MORE Celebrate the Fourth Each year on July 4, America celebrates its independence. It dates to the year 1776 when 13 … Read more Bill Roark: 'A look at the markets' By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com I asked someone this week, “has the world gone crazy”? Interest rates are rising to new leve… Read more John Kennedy: Affordable insulin can help La. families Diabetes is a tough diagnosis, and I wish no one had to live with it. While the world waits … Read more Jeff Crouere: The worst president By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com The descendants of Presidents James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, and Jimmy Carter can relax. Th… Read more John M. Schroder: Political propaganda disguised in sheep's clothing Do you want your retirement fund based on personal beliefs and cultural trends or would you … Read more Jeremy Alford: Decision time for lawmakers By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com All of the high-profile issues from this year’s regular session, from guns and transgender a… Read more Council tables bids for Parrot's Beak By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com The Sterlington Town Council agreed earlier this week to postpone awarding construction prop… Read more Endangered birds rattle Cheniere project By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com A project replacing the Cheniere Lake bridge and spillway recently hit a snag after crews de… Read more Edwards protects judges soft on violent crime By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com Judges across the state will continue to have the discretion to waive minimum mandatory sent… Read more 2022 Top 20 Under 40 Young Professionals Award nominations open Northeast Louisiana Young Professionals and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce are now accepting… Read more Flying Tiger Brewery to host 2nd Annual Firecracker 5K on July 2 Flying Tiger Brewery is expected to host its 2nd Annual Firecracker 5K next week at its Monr… Read more Dr. John Bruchhaus named Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Medical Center Dr. John Bruchhaus was named Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of St. Francis Medical Center effec… Read more CASA volunteer training to be held July 14 Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of NELA is expected to offer online volunteer train… Read more Drax support extend children’s coalition suicide prevention program Renewable energy company Drax donated $2,000 to the Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisi… Read more Christ Church travels to Alaska for missionary trip Fifteen members from Christ Church of West Monroe traveled to Alaska on a short-term mission… Read more Future Entrepreneur 2022 Summer Academy applications now open Applications for the 2022 West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Future Entrepreneur … Read more ULM Medical Laboratory Science students win regional awards Thirty-two Medical Laboratory Science students represented the University of Louisiana Monro… Read more Twin City Community Band to perform free July 4 concert at ULM The Twin City Community Band (TCCB) is expected to present a free concert at 7 p.m. on July … Read more ULM pilot program develops high school students into educators A University of Louisiana Monroe professor won the Educators Rising Champion Award at the or… Read more the Northeast District of the Daughters of the American Revolutionat the Red, White, and Blue Airshow THE NORTHEAST District of the Daughters of the American Revolution volunteering at the Red, … Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.