The West Monroe Police Department is expected to host two sessions of Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) in conjunction with the Governor's Office.

The first CERT training session is expected to be held on July 23 with the second training session to be held on Aug. 6.

The training is meant to provide a coordinated group of volunteers to assist many of the local needs including but not limited to the following:

 The first session is expected to last 16 hours and will teach the following subjects:

Crisis situations resulting from natural or man-made events.

Distributions (food, water, sandbags, etc.)

Working in shelters

Clean ups

Special events (Kiroli Park, Lazarre Park, Community Center, Senior Center, Ike, etc.)

Assisting in this training will be West Monroe Police Department, West Monroe Fire Department, Union and Ouachita Parish Homeland Security, Ouachita 9-1-1, Dr. M. K. Bonner and Dr. Mark Johnson.

Fifty people are currently enrolled with a goal of 100 people. Breakfast and lunch are expected to be provided on both training days.

The training is expected to include basic CPR, first-aid, infant rescue, stop-the-bleed, search and rescue, responding to terrorism, disaster psychology and fire safety.

The deadline for signup is July 15.

