The West Monroe Police Department recently received a grant from the Living Well Foundation for automatic external defribillators (AEDs) to be placed in police units, helping ensure officers are equipped to assist in saving lives more quickly and efficiently.
The Living Well Foundation awarded a grant to the West Monroe Police Department in the amount of $9,431 for 5 AEDs to be placed in police units. Matching funds provided by the Police Department will be used for replacement of batteries, mandated training hours and ongoing management of the units.
“The additional number of AEDs that our officers now have will mean that the life-saving devices are only minutes away or less,” said West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell. “Due to the fact that officers are on patrol throughout the City, we are usually the first to arrive at the scene of a medical emergency. This grant will greatly improve our medical response capabilities.”
An AED is a medical device that is used to help those who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The device can analyze someone’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defribillation to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
Per Louisiana law, all AEDs must be maintained and tested in accordance with the manufacturer’s operational guidelines, and the possessor of an AED is responsible for training in CPR and proper usage of the medical device.
“The Living Well Foundation supports health projects that will impact lives both immediate and long-term,” said Alice M. Prophit, President/CEO of the Living Well Foundation. “Providing automatic external defribillators, or AEDs, to police units is an important way to ensure that first responders are equipped to assist to save lives more quickly and efficiently in their interventions. Also, the Police Department of the City of West Monroe has committed to ensure that they will meet all ongoing requirements for maintaining and training as required for the AEDs. We value our first responders and depend on them in our communities to be on top of what will enhance their abilities to be the best at what they do, and we’re pleased to be a part of those solutions in some way.”
