West Monroe Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and/or business owners.
The Louisiana Main Street program is able to offer grants for building rehabilitations in the West Monroe historic downtown district from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior or exterior rehabilitation and require a 50/50 match.
The application deadline is Thursday, July 23, at 1 p.m.
Applications should be submitted to Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, West Monroe Main Street Director, by email at alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov.
Applications received from downtown West Monroe building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities.
This will be the first time West Monroe is eligible for the grant opportunity as the City of West Monroe was designated as a Louisiana Main Street community in May of 2020.
To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the Cotton Port Historic District, be at least 50 years old, and be used for commercial purposes.
In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the City of West Monroe Historic Preservation Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
Construction estimates and sketches of the proposed changes are required.
Applications and more information is available by contacting West Monroe Main Street Director, Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, by email at alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov or by phone at (318) 381-7246.
