WEST MONROE officials unveiled a new green house at Kiroli Park where the horticulture team plans to grow plans year round. The plants would be used for filling the landscaping at Kiroli Park and other city properties.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Monroe sex video trial rescheduled
- MPD arrest man in Garden District on heroin charge
- MPD arrest Monroe man for domestic abuse, aggravated assault
- Chiefs collect sixth win with 17-10 Pineville victory
- Ainsley’s Angels, State Troopers part of Wyles ‘extended family’
- Rebels ride defense in Thursday night victory over Ouachita
- Wallace a beacon of consistency for Carroll
- Sam Hanna Jr.: Time for Rispone to speak up
- Council eyes amendment to prohibit block parties, backpacks
- OPSO arrests pair for burglary of power tools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Rebels smother ASH in first district contest (2)
- Reunited, and it feels so good: Bengal Belles celebrate 50 (2)
- West Monroe relies on rushing attack, defense to topple West Ouachita (1)
- PHOTOS: LSU vs. Florida (1)
- West Monroe sex video trial rescheduled (1)
- Fitzgerald vs. Middleton: Ouachita hosts undefeated West Ouachita to open district play (1)
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after aut… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
No judge has yet determined the fate of a request for a new trial by a man previously senten… Read more
The city of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registration is n… Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
The most welcome fall weather offered the perfect backdrop for P.E.O. Chapter AE’s annual fa… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson says he plans to become a candidate for the 5th… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish police jurors say housing more state Department of Corrections (DOC) inmates… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe man accused of shooting two people and killing one of them in a botched drug deal… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe officials grappling with the 14 homicides that have plagued the city this year say th… Read more
- By Michael Reagan Reagan@caglecartoons.com
President Trump says he wants to get our troops out of the “blood-stained sand” of the Middle East. Read more
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
President Donald Trump has stirred up a hornet’s after he ordered an immediate pullout from … Read more
WEST MONROE officials unveiled a new green house at Kiroli Park where the horticulture team … Read more
- The Wall Street Journal
The death on the weekend of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the hands of Americ… Read more
- By Terry L. Jones, PhD.
October is one of my favorite months. The brutal summer heat and humidity is behind us and h… Read more
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
If John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone want to inject a bit of honest vision into what remain… Read more
Kris Evans of Union Christian Academy in Farmerville recently attended the 2019 Semper Fidel… Read more
The University of Louisiana Monroe is partnering with Chase in welcoming 250 eighth grade yo… Read more
U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and Bob Casey have introduced a bill to provide parents and prospect… Read more
University of Louisiana Monroe President Nick J. Bruno, Jr., Ph.D., expressed deep sorrow ov… Read more
- By Johnny Gunter news@ouachitacitizen.com
An 18-year-old Farmerville man is being held in the Union Parish Detention Center charged wi… Read more
- By Johnny Gunter news@ouachitacitizen.com
A Monroe resident with a long list of past narcotics offenses was recently arrested by Union… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.