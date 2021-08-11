The city of West Monroe was recently recognized by the Louisiana Municipal Association as a winner in the annual Community Achievement Awards for the City’s efforts to revitalize Downtown West Monroe.
West Monroe was presented with the award at the LMA Annual Convention recently held in Baton Rouge.
The Community Achievement Awards recognize the achievements of municipalities over the past year in four main categories —Community Development, Economic Development, Basic Services and Technology and Connectivity.
West Monroe received the LMA Community Achievement Award in the category of Community Development for cities with a population between 10,000 and 25,000.
The Community Development award recognizes outstanding achievements during the 2020 calendar year in public transportation, citizen participation, public buildings, main street improvements, development plans, beautification and others.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said the progress made so far in downtown West Monroe is the culmination of years of hard work from not only West Monroe but from individuals and nonprofit organizations such as the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group. There are plans for continued growth and progress to be made in Downtown West Monroe that include large-scale infrastructure improvement projects to the streetscape such as underground utilities, new sidewalks and crosswalks and bicycle lanes.
