The city of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registration is now open for its 2020 Youth Basketball League.
The Youth Basketball League is open to boys and girls from ages 6 to 16.
Registration is $65 for the first child and $60 for each additional child.
Cash or checks only will be accepted – checks should be made payable to “West Monroe Rec.”
All play ers must provide a copy of their birth certificate, even if they have previously played in the league. September 1 is the cutoff date for each age group.
Youth that play for middle school are still eligible to play for the league.
Try-outs will be held at The Rec on November 5, 7, 12 and 14.
The Rec is located at 1802 N. 7th Street in West Monroe.
Contact The Rec for specific try-out times for various age groups.
Coaches and sponsors are needed in all age groups.
For more information about the Youth Basketball League, please call The Rec at (318) 388- 0260.
