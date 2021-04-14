The play “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?” opens at the Strauss Theatre Center on Lamy Lane in Monroe on April 22.
Ticket prices are $15 Student 4-up to college, $30 All Adults
Masks will be required while in the building. Social distancing measures are required as well.
Michael Parker’s play involves two men trying to fool their new female boss into thinking that their wives are indeed with them on what they had intended to be a totally innocent weekend of golfing. Impersonation seems to work for a short time, but everything falls apart as the wives, who have been shopping in New York, show up.
Tickets can be bought by calling (318) 323-6681 or by email, bom@strausstheatre.com or by visiting www.strausstc.com
Show dates are April 22 through April 25 at 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.