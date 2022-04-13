By ULM Alumni Association
The 15th Annual Wine Over Water, hosted by the University of Louisiana Monroe Alumni Association, is set for 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.
Established as a signature event at ULM, Wine Over Water will be on the ULM bridge over tranquil Bayou DeSiard on Northeast Drive.
Wine Over Water benefits ULM scholarships, alumni chapters, and the work of the ULM Alumni Association in its mission to support ULM in “changing lives.”
The Alumni Association connects, engages, and fosters relationships with current and future alumni to one another, and the university, through communications, events, and programs.
Tickets are $60, and the evening’s attire is dressy casual. Tickets are available online at ulm.edu/wine, by calling 318-342-5420, or at the Laird Weems Center located at 4400 Bon Aire Drive. Office hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 7:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. To learn more about the ULM Alumni Association, visit ulm.edu/alumni.
“After a two-year hiatus, the Alumni Association is ecstatic to bring this incredible event back to the community of Northeast Louisiana. We sincerely thank our sponsors and vendors who contributed in 2020 and 2022 for being advocates for the Alumni Association and ULM. This event would not be able to happen without you,” said Alumni Director Sarah Siereveld.
Guests can enjoy strolling across the ULM bridge while sampling hors d’oeuvres from these local restaurants: Firehouse Subs, Podnuh’s BBQ Inc., Red Lobster, 2 Dude Brew & Que, Aramark, Azteca Grill, Catfish Cabin of Monroe, Chicken Salad Chick, Copeland’s, Daily Harvest, Fieldhouse Sports Grill, The Fat Pelican, Thurman’s Food Factory, Trapp’s on the River, Waterfront Grill, Jac’s Craft Smokehouse, All Things Nash in a Dash, CC’s Coffee, Miro’s, Newk’s Eatery, and Kewl-Aid Pickles.
Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits provide wines, and beer is from Marsala Beverage.
A commemorative wine glass, sunset boat rides on the bayou with B&L Marine, and entertainment featuring a New Orleans favorite, Troy Marks and the No Idea Band, will make it a night to remember.
The Tonore’s Cork Pull is back by popular demand. With more than 50 bottles of wine up for grabs, guests can purchase a cork for $25 and take home a mystery bottle of wine. No wines are valued at less than $25, but many are worth more.
The Patron Party will be held prior to Wine Over Water from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Terrace on the seventh floor of the ULM Library. Patron Party tickets include complimentary hors d’oeuvres, event wine glasses, entertainment provided by the ULM jazz group, Ace’s Jazz Ambassadors, and attendance at the Wine Over Water Bridge Party. These exclusive tickets are available through sponsorship packages or purchased for $125 each.
