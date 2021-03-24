The 7th Annual Derby Race for Trail Life Troop 0316 and AHG Troop 3130 was recently held at Church of the Redeemer on Cypress Street in West Monroe. The races took place Feb. 13. Both Troops are sponsored by Pleasant Hill Church on Hwy 34 in West Monroe. The winners in the Tiny Turbos (K-2nd grade) competition: 1st Place-Omri Skinner (AHG), 2nd Place-Eli Cychosz (Church of the Redeemer), 3rd Place-Tyler Moreau (Trail Life), and BEST DESIGN - Isaac Bonvillian (Trail Life). The winners in the Rumblin’ Racers (3rd-5th grade) competition: 1st place-Issac Cychosz (Church of the Redeemer), 2nd Place-Eben Skinner (Trail Life), 3rd Place-Lily Murphy (AHG), and BEST DESIGN - Drew Paxton (Church of the Redeemer). The winners in the Hot Rods (6th-8th grade) competition: 1st Place-Tyler Cychosz (Church of the Redeemer), 2nd-Tanner Charrier (Trail Life), 3rd Place-Taylor Smith (AHG), and BEST DESIGN-Lydia Sims (AHG).The winners in the High Tech Experimental competition: 1st Place-Seth Willman (Trail Life), 2nd Place- Jacob Yee (Trail Life), 3rd Place -John Sims (Trail Life), and BEST DESIGN-Brandi Sadler (AHG).
