The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) introduced Abby Wise, Public Relations and Media Coordinator of Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Addison White, Multimedia Content Developer of Discover Monroe-West Monroe as members of the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) class of 2021 at its Annual Meeting on Jan. 26 in Baton Rouge.
The goal of LTLA is to further educate those within the tourism industry by developing their leadership skills, strengthening their communication networks, and informing them about the responsibilities of leadership in building and enriching their tourism-related organizations. Class members will participate in six class sessions and tackle group projects throughout the year, while learning from the experiences of seasoned tourism professionals.
“I’m excited to participate with other tourism leaders in the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy,” said Abby Wise, Public Relations and Media Coordinator of Discover Monroe-West Monroe. “I look forward to learning from the group of established leaders in the tourism industry and using their expertise to better myself and organization.”
The 2021 class of LTLA includes: Christopher Aucion-Melohn, St. Charles Public School - Lafon Arts Center; Sibyl B Cannon, Tangipahoa CVB; Ray Cloutier, Lafayette CVC/TRAIL; Sondra Corbitt, Houma Area CVB; Liz Crews, Shreveport CTB; Anne Cummins, Natchitoches CVB; Chantel Deville, Houma Area CVB; Sarah Hill, Louisiana’s Northshore/St. Tammany Parish TCC; Tara Johnson, Visit Lake Charles; Kristen Kelly Shiver, Visit Lake Charles; Amy Lee, Cane River National Heritage Area; Eugenie Mitchell, Lafayette CVC; Stephanie O’Rourke, Sleep Inn- AZM Hospitality; Serena Pandos, Visit BR/La Arts and Science Museum; Jady Regard, Cane River Pecan Company; Rebecca Taylor, Louisiana Life- Acadiana Profile; Kelly Shane Wells, Tangipahoa Parish Government; Lisa Thibodaux, Visit BR/MPowerZone; Aly Velasquez, Shreveport CTB; AND Andre Watkins, River Parish Tourist Commission.
