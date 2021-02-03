The city of West Monroe and West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce recently recognized a local business for its efforts keeping a clean and orderly property.
The clean premises was part of a community pride campaign officials call “Take West Monroe to the Next Level.”
“We congratulate Harrison Paint Company on being the first-ever recipient of the Take West Monroe to the Next Level Appreciation Award,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “We are so proud of Harrison Paint Company’s owners and team members for having the vision and desire to elevate our community. It takes all of us working together to take our community to the next level.”
“Take West Monroe to the Next Level” is a community pride campaign that encourages business owners, residents, nonprofit organizations and others to join the City of West Monroe’s efforts to take greater pride in our community, particularly in the community’s appearance.
“We are thrilled to highlight those businesses that have invested in our community and “taken it to the next level.” These enhancements make it easier to recruit businesses, build quality of life and promote a welcoming retail experience helping to stimulate further community building,” said Lila Strode, President of the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.
