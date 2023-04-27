Deborah Faulk of West Monroe received recognition for her artistic abilities last week after several years of submitting paintings to local art exhibits and competitions.
Faulk is a 70-year-old artist who has lived in West Monroe her entire life. She developed an interest in art when a classmate at St. Paschal School taught her how to draw a horse.
“Learning how to draw a horse, it just got me going,” Faulk said. “I knew that I could do more.”
The West Monroe Mayor’s Office announced in February that it would accept submissions for an art exhibit in celebration of the city’s 140th birthday. Faulk’s painting titled “Cottonport” was one of many submissions selected to be displayed in City Hall for the remainder of the year.
The selected artists were invited to City Hall last week by Mayor Staci Mitchell for an opening reception.
“I was shocked and excited,” Faulk said. “I couldn’t show everybody fast enough when I got my little invitation. It was just the best high you can get.”
Faulk has been submitting her paintings to local art exhibits and competitions for years, but this was the first time one of her pieces got accepted. Faulk said she never got discouraged from trying despite it taking years to receive recognition.
“I tried for other things, but they didn’t work out,” Faulk said. “That’s fine, I still tried. If I wouldn’t have tried, I wouldn’t have got a painting where it is right now.”
It was not until Faulk was in her 30s when she decided to fully commit to artistic pursuits. A lot of the techniques came natural to her, she said.
Other techniques she had to teach herself by watching YouTube tutorials or by asking her daughter, Jodie Faulk, for tips.
Faulk has dabbled in woodworking and ceramics, but she said painting was her favorite medium. She uses acrylic paint and sometimes oil paint to create her pieces.
“I love anything to do with art, but painting is my main thing,” Faulk said. “I love seeing a blank canvas and knowing I have to come up with an idea.”
Faulk works at Allbritton’s Cake House & Catering in West Monroe. That was where her daughter said she first remembers seeing her mother’s talent be used.
“A lot of what I saw were these amazing designs she’d put onto the cakes,” Jodie Faulk said. “You’d swear you wished she put them on paper so the people couldn’t eat them.”
Jodie Faulk shares much of her mother’s artistic talents and ambition. She graduated from the University of Louisiana Monroe’s art program in 2019 and said that her mother was her biggest inspiration through it all.
“Everything she makes has this warmth and charm to it that when you view it you feel like you’re wrapped in a hug,” Jodie Faulk said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things I’ve been trying to replicate in my pieces that I noticed from her.”
Jodie Faulk said she has several fond memories of her mother’s art including anything from entering radio contests where you submit drawings to win a limousine ride to her painting a South Park Christmas banner for the family’s front yard one year.
Deborah Faulk’s painting, along with all other selected submissions, can be viewed at City Hall for the remainder of the year. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
