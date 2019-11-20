The city of West Monroe will host its Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Monday, Dec. 2.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the front parking lot of City Hall, located at 2305 N. 7th Street.
This free event is open to the public. Multiple Christmas Trees decorated by local schools will be lit as well as City Hall Christmas lights and decorations.
Other events include performances by local choir groups of Christmas Carols and the serving of hot cocoa and cookies. Children may also bring letters to Santa Claus and drop them off in a special mail box.
Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or canned food items.
For more information about the event, call the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.