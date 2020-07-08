The City of West Monroe has unveiled a Soft Kayak Launch at Lazarre Park in West Monroe.
The Soft Kayak Launch is a sandy launch for kayaks, canoes and paddle boards to access the Ouachita River.
To celebrate the opening of the Soft Kayak Launch, a ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Lazarre Park. The park is located at 703 S. Riverfront in West Monroe. The Soft Kayak Launch is located beside the existing Boat Launch at Lazarre Park.
For more information about the Soft Kayak Launch, contact the Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.
