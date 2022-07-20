The West Monroe Fire Department (WMFD) has implemented a community-wide program known as the “CARES” Program to better serve the residents of the City of West Monroe.
The CARES Program – Community Assets Regarding Emergency Services – began on July 14 and was created by the WMFD to implement life safety measures for residents within the city limits. The program consists of the installation of smoke alarms, exterior addresses on residential properties, home safety assessments and the VIAL of Life.
Every Thursday, West Monroe firefighters plan to canvas residential streets throughout the city limits, talking with residents about the various programs and services offered by the fire department. Their specific location will be shared weekly on the fire department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestMonroeFireDepartment.
“The CARES program is an innovative and proactive approach to emergency response,” said West Monroe Fire Chief Charlie Simmons. “It squarely places the residents of West Monroe in the best position to avoid an emergency event all together and also mitigate the impact of an emergency if one does take place. The West Monroe Fire Department is dedicated to doing everything possible to keep our residents and visitors safe.”
WMFD recently received notification from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana that the department has maintained its Class 1 fire rating for residential and commercial properties. WMFD is only one of 411 fire departments in the United States that has a Level 1 rating which is 1 percent of fire departments in the country.
“We are very proud of the West Monroe Fire Department and its Level 1 rating,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell. “This rating is an indication of the dedication and hard work put forth by the West Monroe Fire Department. We appreciate their commitment to excellence and to keeping our community safe.”
For more information on any of these programs, please call Interim Fire Chief Charlie Simmons at the West Monroe Fire Department at 318-397-0758.
