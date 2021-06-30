EDITOR’S NOTE: This account was contributed by Karen Frantom Lowery, 1971 graduate of West Monroe High School. Lowery’s interest in Journalism began in Mrs. Hope Carroll’s Journalism class at West Monroe. She was a member of the Rebel Dispatch Staff, and prior to graduation, was encouraged her to pursue journalism as a field of study by Mrs. Carroll.
While a student at Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM,) Lowery was on the PowWow staff, before earning a bachelor’s degree in Journalism She was a staff reporter and photographer at The Ouachita Citizen in the mid-1970s. She now lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Classmates from throughout the United States gathered in West Monroe last weekend (June 25-26, 2021) for a milestone event. Members of the West Monroe High School (WMHS) Class of 1971 returned to their hometown for the 50th anniversary of their graduation.
Time and travel, especially on the heels of a global pandemic, can be an obstacle for many. In spite of the circumstances, WMHS alumni who reside in California, New York, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and Arkansas joined their Louisiana classmates to reconnect with childhood friends.
The Covid-19 pandemic created new challenges for the reunion planning committee. “We weren’t sure how a gathering (during this time) would be received or attended,” said Corinne Henderson Pace, secretary of the class of 1971 and committee member. At the time the committee began planning in January 2021, the mask mandate was still in place.
An ongoing challenge for reunions is always locating classmates, according to Pace. The committee utilized individual outreach, social media, and word of mouth. A total of some 140 attended events, which included an estimated 80 members of the 1971 class.
A Friday night gathering at Enoch’s Irish Pub in Monroe kicked off the weekend. Enoch’s was established and remains in the family of Doyle Enoch Jeter, WMHS class of 1971 graduate. Entertainment was by Dave and Danny Lee, featuring Danny Witherington, also a 1971 graduate of WMHS.
Reunion morning began with a walking tour of the WMHS campus, facilitated by Dan Lane, assistant principal. Lane gave alumni an overview of the school’s history, and the changing landscape over five decades. School culture, academic highlights, sports, the organization it takes to run a school of its size, and a first-hand look at the growing footprint of their alma mater was an eye-opener to many who had not set foot on the grounds in 50 years.
Class of 1971 attendees visited the school courtroom, sports training facility, and Edgewood Spirit Group center, which are among recent additions. The memory lane stroll occurred walking the halls of Wing 1 (the original building which faces Travis Street,) the auditorium, and the “old gym,” all remnants of the school they remembered. More than one of the alumni was heard to liken today’s sprawling campus to that of a junior college. Lane concurred. A few lockers remained, however, are rarely used, due to the size of the campus, he said.
The tour evoked poignant memories of a simpler time. Of teachers and coaches, who taught and reinforced academic and life lessons. Of lessons learned in classrooms, the band, choir, or journalism rooms, or on the playing fields. High school may look and feel different, yet, walking the halls again in 2021 as a “senior” offered a “back to the future” experience for the WMHS class of 1971 seniors. A group photo in front of the auditorium paid homage to yearbook photos taken during their school days on those same steps.
Senior Class President Roger Holtzclaw, of Friendswood , TX, welcomed the group Saturday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn. Singing of the Alma Mater, a commemorative video, and a class photo were followed by dining, music, and fellowship.
Since their 45th reunion in 2016, the branches on the Class of 1971 Remembrance Tree have matured. Names and senior portraits of classmates who have died served as a sobering reminder of the seasons of life.
The committee’s decision to depart from a formal program created more time to mingle and engage in conversations. Years melted away, laughter and tears were free-flowing, and friendships which have stood the test of time, were solidified. Moments of levity, spurred by spontaneous demand for elementary school group photos, were an unexpected crowd-pleaser. Claiborne, Crosley, Drew, Kiroli,, Lenwil, Millsaps, Mitchell, Ransom, St. Paschal’s, Tim Tippett, and Woodlawn were among the local elementary schools attended by the classmates. A few of those schools are alive today, only in the graduates’ memories.
As the reunion was ending, and social media posts began, the overall impressions of the WMHS Class of 1971 50th reunion attendees have a common thread: rekindled and undying friendship. Fred Corrie traveled from New York to reunite with his classmates. “The smiles, the laughter, the reminiscing, and seeing the kinship that we still have after 50 years,” were noted as highlights of Corrie’s 50th reunion experience. Anita Nelson Nicewander, of Lillian, TX, agrees. “”Old friends make the dearest friends,” she says.
