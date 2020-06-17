The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize the winners of the 2020 Small Business Awards presented by Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Paramount Healthcare Consultants.
Nominations were accepted from Chamber members in the following categories: Emerging Entrepreneur, Micro Business, Small Business, Female Champion, Community Champion and the Silver Plus Award. And the winners are:
Emerging Entrepreneur — Sarah Blackwell,
owner of Sadie C’s
Sarah began with a vision to have a beautiful store for a clientele of all ages providing trendy, timeless and affordable clothing and accessories. This first taste of success was the fuel and desire to reach beyond. She saw “big things happening” on Antique Alley and found the perfect location for not only one store but now two in historic downtown West Monroe. Sarah has opened three stores in three years.
Micro Business —
M3 Physio
Dr. Michael Hildebrand is positively affecting his clients while contributing to the delivery of high-quality therapy services. By offering a concierge mobile clinic, clients receive the service they need at their convenience eliminating wait time in a typical clinical setting. To improve health knowledge and literacy, he provides free community clinics.
Small Business —
Iron Cactus, Brad and Leah Parker owners
The Parkers have adjusted to the challenges of the recent economic climate. Operating a successful restaurant, continuing to serve the chamber and community, managing a family, and more. They’re always poised and ready to give back to the community when asked.
Female Champion —
Emily Stansbury
With a desire to help women look and feel their best, Emily sought and opened Amazing Lash, a leader in the franchising industry. The business is made of mostly women providing more than an average salary to each employee. She is a registered Nurse Practitioner and earned the title Lieutenant in the army reserves.
Community Champion — Teresa Hibbets
As a former educator, Teresa Hibbets, owner of The Chalkboard, dedicates her time and resources to bettering the community through offer specials and discounts to teachers and educators. This year, she was determined to continue her one-day summer sale by altering the event and expanded it by two-weeks to offer a safe environment for her customers.
Silver Plus Award —
Tempco Insulation Inc.
Mr. Chuck Adams and his team at Tempco Insulation is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services to their customers. They take great pride in offering all the latest techniques along with a full line of products that are offered for commercial and residential projects. Mr. Adams is a life-long supporter of West Monroe’s civic and social organizations including having served on the WMWO Chamber Board of Directors. For 43 years, Tempco Insulation has been synonymous with quality, honesty, integrity, morality and remains so to this day.
A new award was added this year, the 2020 Innovator of the Year awarded to Robby Compton, owner of American Mattress Outlet. COVID-19’s impact on our business community has taught us that small businesses must be innovative and adaptable all the time, however in light of the recent unprecedented adversities many business owners found themselves recreating their business model, entirely.
Through the Coronavirus pandemic we saw restaurants move to take out, boutiques to online and even facebook live sales. But through humor and some light-hearted yet extremely effective advertising, Robby’s creativity really stood out to the Awards Committee. He proved to be resilient and flexible.
Lila Strode, President of the WMWO Chamber of Commerce shared her pride in the winners: “We are excited to showcase the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of our deserving winners. I would like to be the first to congratulate them on their outstanding contributions to our community and recognition in this prestigious awards program.”
The brief ceremony can be viewed on the Chamber website, westmonroechamber.org.
These awards are possible with the support of these generous sponsors: Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Paramount Healthcare Consultants, BayouLife Magazine, Centric Federal Credit Union, Cooper Veterinary Clinic, Entergy, Graphic Packaging International, Johnny’s Pizza House, Lazenby & Associates, and Origin Bank.
To learn more, visit the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce website, westmonroechamber.org or email kkelley@westmonroechamber.org.
