A women’s group is planning to begin a Bible Study Fellowship program in September at First West church in West Monroe each Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m.
Anyone interested may sign up at bsfinternational.org. by searching for a women’s group that meets at First West and joining the “First West w/School Program.”
The group hopes to focus on the gospel, the good news, which changes lives even during a time when unexpected and unwelcome events are the cause of distress.
The BSF group plans to study the gospel according to Matthew, the story of Jesus, the “unexpected king.”
The class also offers a school program for school-age children who will meet at the same time and follow the same Bible passages as the adults.
Classes begin Sept. 14.
If anyone experiences problems signing up, they may reach out to Shirley Wright at shirldwright@gmail.com
