The Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club presented the University of Louisiana Monroe with a check for $2,300 toward its endowed scholarship on Nov. 22, 2019.
With this donation, the scholarship fund totals $116,075.
The scholarship, now in its 36th year, is funded by the OPWRC’s annual salad luncheon. All proceeds from the event go to the scholarship.
“The Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club continues to support first-generation students through this endowed scholarship,” said ULM President Nick J. Bruno, Jr., Ph.D.
Kay Kellogg Katz spoke on behalf of the OPWRC, “It’s the continuity and the commitment and the belief that what we are doing is good. This fund will benefit this fine university for years and years to come.”
Katz noted the club gave $4,000 in scholarships to ULM students in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.