Potential to Kinetic (P2K) present Yoga Community Team Up 2 Clean Up at Kiroli park on July 18, featuring Asja Jordan as yoga instructor.
Yoga class will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m., then followed by a Kiroli community litter clean up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A $10 donation is suggested for the yoga class.
For additional information about Team up 2 Cleanup contact Asja Jordan, at p2kmovement@gmail.com or Ouachita Green Director, Stuart Hodnett, at ouachitagreen@gmail.com or call 318-355-5622.
