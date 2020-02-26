The Fort Miro Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, a patriotic service-oriented lineage society, held its annual George Washington Luncheon on Feb. 15, at the Bayou DeSiard Country Club. Founded in 1914, Fort Miro has 118 active daughters descended from American Revolutionary Patriots.
Former State Rep. Kay Kellogg Katz, past two-time Chapter Regent and State Committee Chair, presented a program, “George Washington — The Father of Our Country and His Love Affair with Patsy”.
Katz was also honored with the prestigious National Society DAR Women in American History Certificate and Medal for her outstanding contributions to the State and to the Community of Ouachita.
Women interested in exploring membership can email fortmirodar@gmail.com or visit www.NSDAR.org.
