This story is based on a true event that captures the spirit of Christmas as it played out yearly at the home of my dear grandparents. This particular Christmas marked a turning point for my cousins and me, in our immature understanding of family—that we are blessed and tested in equal proportion, and that happiness depends greatly upon how we view it.
On the outskirts of West Monroe, Louisiana, fireworks were perfectly legal in the 1950s—even encouraged. What better time to celebrate than Christmas Eve? Mimmaw and Papaw Simpkins lived in a frame house that Papaw and his brothers built on the edge of town. Every Christmas Eve, the extended family—aunts, uncles, and cousins—gathered there for an evening of joy and gift-giving. We kids couldn’t care less about the socks and shirts and underwear under the tree—at least for a while. We came each year with bigger thoughts in mind. Firecrackers!
We were each given a brown paper bag form Gentry’s Grocery weighted down with sparklers and brightly-colored packets of one-and-two-inch firecrackers—more than we could ever hope to pop in a night. We’d been taught how to carefully light and release them, and the older kids helped the younger ones, just to be safe.
In no time, the air was electric with hissing sparklers dancing in the dark, red and orange flashes followed by reverberating pows and cracks, and fizzles. There was no yelling or complaining from neighbors—every kid on the block joined in the celebration. It was the most exciting night of the year. But we were not thinking of the Baby Jesus or even Santa Claus at the time. We were pirates and cowboys and armed soldiers bombing our way to victory. And win, we did. That is until one particular Christmas Eve threatened to become our last great crusade.
“Move back!” Frankie yelled, his arm cocked to lob a lit two-incher. Mitzi, the youngest and always the excitable one, clutched her bag and froze. “Run!” Frankie screamed, his lob a serious mis-toss. “It’s lit somewhere!”
We all scurried toward the house—all except Mitzi, who remained planted in place, stiff with panic.
“Run, Mitzi! We all pleaded. “Run for your life!”
It had passed the time for the two-incher to explode, and we all knew it. Darla gasped and flew to rescue Mitzi. But before she had covered half the distance, her own paper bag commenced dancing to sounds like popcorn in a kettle. It sprang to life in a spangle of brilliant flashes and bangs that literally hopped and hurled and burst there way to freedom. A paralyzing sight. We stared in awe as Darla, still clutching the remnants of her ragged bag, danced a joker’s jig amidst the snapping creatures that held her hostage. Mitzi tuned up and bawled, and the rest of us fell down from fright or belly laughter.
“That could have put my eye out!” Darla scorned. “I could have lost a hand or foot!” She was red-hot angry that we didn’t try to help her. But we had no idea what to do, it happened so fast—and it had never happened before.
Inside the house, our parents, aunts, and uncles—lost to their own merriment—were unaware of the excitement out back. We were now ready for a cup of hot cocoa and the gift exchange.
There would be eggnog and sweet potato pie—pecan pie for those who wished—and hugs all around. And we’d soon begin the yearly ritual of deciding who would pass out the gifts, replete with tedious argument over whose turn it was, and why. The grown-ups told us not to fight over it, then left us to our wrangling.
Darla argued that she should be the gift-giver because she was the oldest girl (and the victim of a recent, though unmentionable, life-changing experience). But my brother Ryan reminded her that he was the first-born grandchild and therefore the true elder. Darren and Cindy moaned the plight of middle children who got squeezed out and suffered in a thousand ways. The youngest had no chance—ever! No matter how we begged and pleaded, the job was always either too big or not our turn.
Papaw, tired of listening to the racket, settled the matter. He picked a number between one and twenty-five. No matter who won though, it would be called unfair. There would be no pleasing sour losers—all except my cousin Becky and me.
We had no real feelings on the matter, since it was already pre-determined that we didn’t count. Our bounty under the tree would make its way to us soon enough. In the meantime—while they pushed and shoved and argued, Becky and I prostrated ourselves before the tree, dreaming and play-guessing what each secret package held.
Shirt boxes were deceptive—they held almost anything. Tiny boxes were perplexing. In years past, they’d held rings, watches, bracelets, necklaces—even folding money. Awkward packages seemed the easiest, if we could sneak a feel. The basketball and hoop were too easy, the baton a cinch. By the time Papaw named the winner, we had already made a mental list of everyone’s gifts and watched with great anticipation for each one to emerge from it’s Christmas wrapping.
Darla won as gift-giver that year and dove right in. Talk-talk-talk—so much we could barely hear our names being called. No one stayed in place, but moved excitedly about, sharing their good fortune. And—right on cue—Gene Autry belted out, “Here Comes Santa Claus,” something Becky and I alone seemed to notice. Eyes popped wide, and smiles and laughter filled the room, enough joy to carry us another entire year. Of course, the downside of being the gift-giver was that you were the last one to see your own loot. Just like the Bible says: “first shall be last.”
The parlor was a veritable heap of knick-knacks and doodads and clothing of every imaginable shape, size, and color The candles on the mantel and the shimmering tree brought a warm holiday glow to the room. At length our attention was diverted by an all-too-familiar voice on the Victrola—Bing Crosby crooning White Christmas. No one told us kids to shush—we just did. And the holiday spirit lingered with us late into the evening and all the way home.
On balance, that Christmas Eve was not so different from all the former ones, except that Becky and I became better gift-guessers than before. My family, like so many other families, continued to hold tight to our traditions. We gathered close to my grandparents’ hearth at Christmastime, until each of us cousins had our own hearths to draw our families near, creating new memories that still link us together across time.
Dixon Hearne, author and editor, is a West Monroe native. (dixonhearne.com)
