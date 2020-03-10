Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville will have a daylong celebration on March 13 observing two happenings: The beginning of its new exhibit, “For the Love of Horses,” and the grand opening of its new location at 211 N. Main Street.
Festivities will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting at 12 noon.
Featured in the equine art exhibit will be 23 large paintings of running horses by renowned artist Hooshang of Ruston, and photographs by Ashley Dison of horses from Indian Creek Thoroughbred Farms in Spearsville.
In addition, several horse enthusiasts are contributing treasures for display, including Christina Adkins, Sherry Alexander, and Jon McKinnie.
The “Love of Horses” exhibit runs through April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.