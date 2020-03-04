Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invite the public to attend Explore African Christianity on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The southern parts of the country would not constitute the South without the cultural contributions of Africans who make up such a large part of the area’s population, the church says. The church will focus its on the legacy of Christian history in Africa, which began in the apostolic period.
Admission is free.
The church is at 2011 Forsythe Ave. in Monroe.
