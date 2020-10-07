Writer’s Note: Over the years I have heard countless discussions about skilled workers. During the last 10, most of those discussions have included warnings about an impending shortage of plumbers, electricians, and skilled craftsmen of every type. It is called by some as “the silent crisis” of today.
When I was in high school, there were classes for those wishing to go to college and others for those wanting to become skilled workers. The Vo-Tech (vocational-technical) classes were filled with second- and third-generation boys whose families had made good livings working as skilled labor. They took pride in those skills and were eager to become a part of this tradition.
Tensas Parish was based on an agriculture economy then and farms were smaller than the corporate ones found in the South today. Families provided a valuable labor force that kept the crops and gardens producing, cleared the land when it was needed, cared for the animals, and helped their neighbors.
There’s an old proverb that I have always loved. It goes like this: “A hand that’s dirty with honest labor is fit to shake with any neighbor.” In Louisiana, we understand the truth in that. GP
A Salute
to Skilled Workers
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a skilled worker as one who has “. . . skill and training in a particular occupation, craft, or trade”. This skill can be as subtle as a knowing a specific technique that has been learned from experience — knowing by sight when a weld is perfect, a sauce is ready, or where a cut should be made to preserve the wood grain for future flooring.
An unskilled worker is a general helper who, if lucky, learns his trade as he gains experience around mentors willing to teach him. Often families pass down their knowledge to the next generation this way — if the youngster shows an interest and ability at a particular craft, then he is encouraged to start “at the bottom” and work his way up to master craftsman status through hard work and determination.
I have always been proud of the skilled workers in our workforce, whether I knew them personally (and I’ve known many) or not. Because of my work with the business community over the years, I have a clear understanding of the vital role this group plays in our overall regional economy.
This year — 2020 — has been a trial for nearly everyone. But it has also brought a renewed respect for the skilled workers who have both endured and prevailed. As West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell described 2020 recently, “It has definitely been a challenging year with multiple disasters. We started the year in a declared highwater disaster, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Easter Sunday tornadoes in April, and now, Hurricane Laura.”
Only 2 Tropical
Easterly Waves
During the five-day period from August 22nd to August 27th, Louisiana experienced two tropical storms make landfall. Named Marco and Laura, they were very different but very destructive.
Marco, known first as Tropical Depression #14, earned its name during the night of August 21st. A southwesterly wind shear kept Marco from intensifying to its potential. Wind shear and high pressure had diminished Marco so at landfall on August 24th the storm had sustained winds of 40mph. The Florida panhandle sustained heavy rainfall (4 to 9” along the coast).
Laura, first known as Tropical Depression #13, was to pack a much bigger punch. She was a trickster; she at first was badly organized because of a variety of meteorological factors — a northerly wind shear, relatively dry air, and passing over or very near land. Soon, though, Laura moved from a Category 1 to a Category 4 hurricane and all eyes followed her track.
On August 27th, Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, bringing 150mph winds and heavy rainfall. NASA recorded a wind gust at the Lake Charles Regional Airport of 128mph. Most in central and north Louisiana had gone to bed praying for their South Louisiana and Texas neighbors whom they believed would sustain the worst damage.
No one realized that Laura would take a northeasterly turn and move northward into northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas. Even the old timers were amazed that Laura was still at hurricane strength when she hit the northern parishes with high winds and heavy rainfall. Clearly, Laura was no lady.
Last Island and Laura — Twin Terrors
Laura, a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, tied the record as the strongest hurricane on record to hit Louisiana. The other record hurricane hit in August 1856 — 164 years earlier. Referred to today as the “Last Island” Hurricane, it also began as a tropical depression. The 1856 storm made landfall at Isle Derniere (“Last Island” in French).
Isle Derniere was a barrier island located southwest of New Orleans in the Gulf and was a popular summer destination. Wealthy Louisiana citizens began building summer homes on it in the 1840’s and a resort soon followed. Visitors would access the island by steamboat. It was originally 24-25 miles long, but was split in half by the hurricane. Today only 5 pieces the original island remain and are known as Isles Dernieres (plural form — “Last Islands”) chain. (Three are today a designated nesting waterbird safe haven known as “Terrebone Barrier Islands Refuge”.)
When the “Last Island” hurricane hit Isle Derniere, hundreds of couples were dancing in the Muggah’s Hotel ballroom. According to Erick Trickey’s excellent article (“A Hurricane Destroyed This Louisiana Resort Town, Never to Be Inhabited Again” — January 4, 2017, at smithsonianmag.com), the first indication that something was wrong came as the dancers felt tremors in the dance floor and noted that the wind and rain was increasing. Trickey writes that almost everything built on the island was destroyed and 200 people lost their lives. Approximately 200 others escaped.
Laura was the 12th named storm, 4th hurricane, and first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Born just off the coast of West Africa, she was also the earliest 12th named storm on record in the North Atlantic basin.
Although the total economic impact of Laura is still being assessed, there are some staggering early estimates. It is believed that 42 people lost their lives in the United States, and southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas sustained an estimated $10 billion in damages. Power companies report that almost 1 million customers in Louisiana and Texas lost power. Arkansas officials also had to declare a state of emergency because of wind damage and heavy flooding.
Skilled Workers Begin Clearing the Damage
Because of the loss of power to so many, the power companies had to work around the clock to get the restoration process moving. The job was 24/7 and grueling — and is still underway in parts of Louisiana. Lake Charles, among the hardest hit cities, only had its power restored this past weekend. Closely behind the power companies were the tree cutters and stump grinders. Often trees had to be cut away from the power lines before the lines could be reattached.
Some groups (several social media postings announced these from churches and clubs) created teams and cut up trees that were considered not too dangerous to handle. A contractor said that he and several other men from his church got their chainsaws and cut up 8 trees over one weekend. He also said that he could hardly move the Monday after.
The Potts
Tree Adventure
Jim and I were not spared. For some (including us), there was no option other than to hire a tree service company to remove our “problematic tree.” We were alerted on Thursday, August 27th, when tenants texted us that a huge tree had fallen on our triplex. They sent pictures that showed the tree canopy covering the roof with upper branches now blocking the doorway of one downstairs apartment. Even more disturbing were pictures showing that the main trunk of the tree had crashed into the roof and was leaning against the building at an awkward angle.
We then began the process that so many of you are familiar with — filing a claim, finding a tree service, contacting a contractor, and moving everything forward. As so many of you are also familiar with, this did not happen overnight — in fact it took us a full month to cut through the red tape, get bids for the work, and get insurance approval to move forward.
For two days, we sat in chairs on the street, watching Holyfield Tree Service’s skilled workers take down that tree. In the process, we were impressed by their incredible ability to work on what was described by one of them as a “very dangerous job, but that’s what makes it fun!” Another told us that he had done this work for 24 years and loved it. He said, “It is my passion.”
Using chainsaws, a bucket truck, heavy ropes, a blower, rakes, a grapple, and an enormous crane, they did the job and protected our building. Watching them work was like watching a surreal ballet — they personified teamwork, coordinating every step by voice, hand signals, and — when necessary — texts. We watched the mutual respect among the team as well as their collective commitment to get the job done safely.
Today their work is done and they have moved on to the next job. Owner Jimmy Holyfield’s team exhibited impressive skill and professionalism as they handled our daunting job. We salute all skilled workers, but especially Kenneth Christopher “Tree Man” Phillips, Master Cutter, Master Climber, and Bucket Truck operator; Alphonso “Deuce” Thomas, Master Rope Man and Ground Hand; Donald “Ratt” Thomas, Master Roper, Equipment Operator, and Ground Hand; Thomas “T” Wroten, Master Cutter and Bucket Truck operator; Paul “Hillbilly” Baker, Ground Hand; and Charles “Mouth” Heard, Ground Hand. Well done, fellows!
