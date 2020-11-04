Writer’s Note: The late Louisiana governor, Kathleen Blanco, during the Katrina crisis said, “My values — our values — aren’t about pointing fingers. They are about offering a helping hand.” She believed then, and I believe now, that if more people took time to listen and tried to help others, surely peace would come back to our land.
As I write this, Election Day is looming with all of its divisive language, inaccuracies on all sides, and overall negative feelings. This precious moment — when Americans get to exercise the cherished personal privilege of voting — is being drowned out by ugly voices, voices that “bellow” loudly but don’t “say” much.
Press deadlines mean that by the time you read this, the election will be over and maybe — just maybe — the results will be known. Frankly from where I sit at the moment, I doubt that will be the case.
There has been an inordinate amount of finger-pointing over the past year. Have you noticed it, too? Where once people disagreed with at least some measure of courtesy, today’s disagreements have devolved into rounds of shouted insults instead of substantive debates on issues. It reminds me of quarreling children on the playground at recess, calling each other names and tossing dirt in each other’s face.
I pray for America every night, and for the return of civility and peace among her citizens. I hope that I am not alone. — GP
The Power of the
Pointed Finger
When I was growing up in Tensas Paris on Kenilworth, my grandfather’s plantation, I learned the power of the pointed finger. Most of the time it meant that someone wanted to show me something. Sometimes it meant something else entirely.
Occasionally, Daddy Moore would call me to him and point out something that he wanted me to see. It might be a bird’s nest with eggs just waiting to hatch, or a squirrel high in a tree — so high that I had to squint to find it. His ancient (to me) finger would point skyward as he “lined up my eye” to see what he wished for me to see.
Other times, workers on the place would point to where a hidden kindle (that is not a misspelled word — “kindle” is the correct word for a litter of kittens — you’re welcome) could be found. These newborn babies were most often hidden in the spaces between the cotton seed sacks in Kenilworth’s old commissary. To have them pointed out was always a special treat for this cat-lover.
Not every pointed finger — especially those pointed at me — signaled a positive moment, however. Whenever our mothers pointed a finger at us, especially if that pointed finger was accompanied by “the look”, every child recognized that a reckoning was coming for some transgression.
Interestingly, we were also frequently admonished by those same mothers not to point our own fingers at others because that was “rude”.
When I joined the Newellton High School Band, Mr. Page (Paul Page — our director who was a blessing to us as we struggled to learn the “language” of music) taught us some nuances of finger-pointing. When we were playing well during practice, he would point to a specific section of the band (the horns, the clarinets, etc.) when it was time for them to “come in”. However, if that section (or worse, a soloist) failed to begin playing at the right time or missed a note badly, Mr. Page would point his finger at the culprit. It was not a happy moment for the offender.
For me, terror came in math class when the teacher pointed to me to give an answer. When an English teacher pointed to me and asked something, I was delighted. Words were my friend; numbers were not.
A Brief History
of Fingers . . .
As is usual for me, thinking about pointing sent me to research. I wondered if our fingers and the names/roles we give them had any sort of history. Turns out, they do.
Most humans have five fingers on each hand. How those fingers got their names and the characteristics attributed to each is interesting. Scholars who study such things have created quite a body of research on fingers.
The thumb is the odd fellow — bigger and shorter than the other four. Even though some don’t consider thumbs to be fingers, the name can be traced back to the Proto-Indo-European term “tum” which translates as “to swell”. Because of its unique shape, the thumb can be seen as swollen. In many cultures, thumbs are associated with self-assertion and confidence.
The index or pointer finger gets its name from the Latin term “indico” which translates as “to point out”. “Pointer finger” stuck. Characteristics associated with the pointer finger are strong leadership qualities and confidence. Anyone who has been on the receiving end of a pointed pointer understands the confidence part.
The middle finger is called the “middle finger” for obvious reasons. It is the longest finger in the bunch and basically holds the middle spot on the hand. This finger is identified in some cultures with a strong sense of responsibility.
The fourth finger is associated almost universally with love, creativity, and a reverence for beauty. First dubbed the “ring finger” by 2nd century Egyptians, the term connects the heart with a vein in this finger. Egyptians, and later Romans, believed that to keep a woman’s heart, the fellow had to place a ring on her fourth finger and keep it there.
The smallest of the lot, the “pinky” got its name, according to some, from the Scottish word “pinkie” which meant something small. Others credit the Dutch with the term. No matter who tagged it first, this littlest finger is known best by children for being the key to the “pinkie promise” so important during those formative years.
My research sent me next to a book that possibly only an English major or graphic designer would love. “Shady Characters: The Secret Life of Punctuation, Symbols, and Other Typographical Marks” by Keith Houston is an encyclopedia of images that have populated our written languages for centuries. Houston does an excellent job of tracking the manicule (a graphic representation of a hand with the pointer finger pointing toward something important in a text). While other graphics have evolved over the years, the manicule has remained essentially unchanged.
Houston finds that the earliest “pointing hands” graphics appeared in 1086 in the Domesday Book. In the 12th century, Geoffrey Glaister described the manicule as a “digit” in his Encyclopedia of the Book. By the 14th century, the manicule was becoming a favorite graphic used by humanist scholars. They placed them in margins to “point to” a particular word or an interesting (or controversial) line. Manicule trivia: Italian scholar Petrarch drew his manicules with five fingers plus the pointer finger for no verifiable reason.
As centuries passed, manicules continued to be important “markers” used to draw a reader’s attention to something important. There were some adaptations — some stopped at the wrist; others included sleeves which often reflected the fashion of the day — but the hand with the finger pointed remained.
Pointing Fingers
At Others . . .
As I mentioned in my Note, there has been an uptick in finger-pointing that I find unsettling. In Native American culture (and others), there is a saying: “Every time you point a finger in scorn, there are three fingers pointing back at you.”
The pandemic has offered countless opportunities for blaming others instead of taking personal responsibility. Fingers have been pointed to politicians, foreign countries, medical professionals who contradicted each other — you name it, and it has been blamed for the mess that we find ourselves in.
Add to that controversy the elections and you have an unsavory stew of mostly hot air. With pointer fingers aimed, people send messages like “You are wrong, I know more than you do,” and “You are incapable of thinking for yourself.” The underlying message in all of these is “I am better than you are.”
If we as a nation are not more careful with our words and actions, we may find ourselves in a country that we do not recognize. Each of us must take personal responsibility for helping turn these dangerous trends around. No matter our political or ideological leanings, we must come together for the common good. As Voltaire warned, “No snowflake in an avalanche ever feels responsibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.