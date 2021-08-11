Writer’s Note: I am a serious lover of books. I confess that I read each one the way I was taught during my university days. After I became a teacher myself, I tried to teach my own students to read texts in the same informed (aka “English teacher”) way. I wanted them to be aware of the author’s use of setting, clarity of plot, development of character, accuracy of accents in dialogue, etc. — you know, those things that most people other than English majors tend to ignore while they simply enjoy the book.
Occasionally a book captures my imagination to the point that I will recommend it to others. Last spring, a new author’s two books — the first, a nonfiction memoir and the second, her first novel — delighted me as I read them. (Interestingly, it was a former student from my high school teaching days who brought the author and her memoir to my attention.) His praise of the work convinced me to take a look. After reading it, I looked for other works by the author and discovered that she had just recently published her first novel. I read it and enjoyed it just as much.
So, through this column I am recommending author Gena Roland’s two books — “Atchafalaya Houseboat: My Years in the Louisiana Swamp” (2006), and “Postmark Bayou Chene” (2015). For my reasons why, read on. — GP
Answering the
Atchafalaya’s Call
Have you ever been looking through some old photographs and come across one that you had forgotten? What was your reaction? Were you delighted or saddened by the image captured there?
I had such an experience not so long ago when I came across a 40+ year-old photo of my daughter and me. The photo shows a 20-something-year-old me seated next to Leigh who is standing and clearly a happy toddler. It was odd looking at the two of us, captured in an instant in time from so long ago.
My initial reaction was one of pure joy as I looked at our image. The longer I looked, the more I replayed mentally where we were in our life’s journey together at that moment. We would live through many adventures, she and I, in the decades to come. Through it all, she would remain my heart as she moved from being my child to being a married woman with children of her own.
In that captured moment in time, I was in graduate school, working toward the Master’s degree in English that a little over three years teaching high school students had convinced me I needed. Leigh was busily discovering her world and was a source of constant happiness. Sorority sisters also enrolled at ULM were her baby sitters while I was in class. They made taking graduate classes possible, and — more importantly — they made Leigh feel secure. While studying for my comprehensive examinations, I read Shakespearean plays to Leigh as bedtime stories . . . Wonder if that subliminally impacted her decision years later to major in English at Ole Miss?
It Began with
a Photograph
Gene Roland had a similar experience when she saw a 25-year-old photograph that brought back memories as well. Roland is living — and has always lived — a remarkable life on her own terms. She grew up in Central, Louisiana, just minutes from the Atchafalaya Basin. She knows Louisiana’s people well — especially those of the Atchafalaya Basin. She has written many things — nonfiction for the most part — but she had never seriously considered writing anything so personal until 2003 when she first saw that photograph.
Roland certainly hadn’t intended to write a memoir about the years she spent on the Atchafalaya living in a houseboat. She and Calvin Voisin built their house atop an old river barge that had been destined for sale as scrap before they rescued it. Yet 25 years after she left her adventure on the Atchafalaya, a photograph taken by internationally acclaimed nature and environmental photographer C.C. Lockwood changed everything. It was emailed to her and had been published in 2003 by the National Geographic Society in “100 Best Pictures Unpublished.” Roland had never seen it before.
Lockwood was a good friend of Calvin’s and hers and took countless photographs of the couple while visiting them in the swamp. The fact that there was a photo that she hadn’t seen was no surprise. The surprise was her reaction to it — her decision to write a memoir to capture her memories.
Roland has always been a quiet person much preferring living and working in harmony with nature to being out with the crowd. The unrest in the USA during the late 1960’s and early ‘70’s — American cities burning, the war in Vietnam, political unrest — distressed her. Even though she had earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from LSU, she was unsettled. In the summer of 1972, with just a few months left before she was to begin work on her doctorate, an opportunity to work on the Atchafalaya fishing with Calvin came along and she took it. When that summer was over, she couldn’t imagine returning to her life before. Instead, she chose to “live off the grid” — which she did successfully for nearly a decade.
For those of us who have never chosen to live apart from “civilization” and without those things that most consider necessities, it is hard to imagine what that life would be like. And if living “off the grid” meant living in a massive wetland complete with all sorts of dangers lurking, most of us would pass. Not Gena Roland.
For her, it represented a way to take a step back in time to the days when her grandparents and great-grandparents lived “off the land”. She wanted to experience firsthand what life must have been like back then in their now long-lost community of Bayou Chene. Her memoir captures her experiences as she replicated where possible how her ancestors would have lived.
“America’s Wetland” — The Atchafalaya Basin
Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Basin is designated as our nation’s largest river swamp. Maps show that the Basin begins near Simmesport and runs 140 miles south past Pierre Part to Morgan City and then on to the Gulf of Mexico. It contains more than 1 million acres of bottomland hardwoods and is the largest contiguous bottomland forest in North America. The swamp is the largest overflow alluvial hardwood swamp in the USA. Bayous and backwater lakes complete the incredibly beautiful landscape.
As one would expect, the Basin is filled with lush animal life as well as plants. According to www.atchafalaya.org/atchafalaya-basin the Basin is home to 65 species of reptiles and amphibians, 250 known species of birds, and more than 100 different species of fish and aquatic life. Black bear, nutria, fox, muskrat, beaver, otter, and raccoon call it home as does the largest nesting concentration of bald eagles in the south-central US. Those who enjoy eating Louisiana crawfish may have tasted some taken from the Basin — nearly 22 million pounds are harvested there annually.
A Memoir and a
Novel Tell the Tale
“Atchafalaya Houseboat” is an utterly charming memoir. Roland has a beautiful writing style, one that carries the reader easily into her world — one unfamiliar to most. Her descriptions are not written through the proverbial rose-colored glasses. She writes convincingly of the amount of work just surviving in the swamp takes. Her efforts at learning how to chop wood, set catfish nets, can vegetables, make wild berry wine, and drive a boat are often hilarious, but always serious. Learning to use Ivory soap when bathing in the Atchafalaya (because it floats) was an important lesson learned early on. When she and Calvin decided to build a brick floor with leftover bricks they had bought at auction, she described the tedium — and callouses — that developed from knocking off mortar from the used bricks as she listened to a recording of Robert Frost reading his poems.
There are hints throughout the memoir about the great storytelling tradition among the swamp dwellers. Roland introduces her readers to a collection of “river characters” whom she and Calvin occasionally enjoyed sharing coffee (or that wild berry wine) with while listening to their tales of the “old days”.
It was inevitable that Roland would turn those stories, as well as those she had heard growing up, into a novel. That novel, “Postmark Bayou Chene,” is an excellent mystery, set in a most mysterious place, and is populated with unforgettable characters. Roland’s ear for dialect is exceptional, and she writes it in such a way that the reader can easily read and understand it.
The novel begins and ends with a half-drowned dog and a mysterious letter returned to Bayou Chene over 40 years after it had been mailed from there. Both will play key roles in the action as the plot develops. The novel is set almost entirely in the Bayou Chene community, at or near the post office/general store.
Roland, as one would expect, treats her characters with the same respect that she treated the people she knew while living there. These are her people. Lost love, family loyalty, shenanigans of the highest order, and unspeakable evil are all present in this remarkable debut novel.
Life After the Atchafalaya
After Roland left the Atchafalaya Basin, two important things happened to her beloved swamp. In 1984, the Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge was established to protect over 15,000 acres of bottomland hardwood swamp. Then in 2006, the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area was established covering 14 parishes and designed to protect the unique cultures, languages, art, foods, and traditions of this wonderful “gumbo” of humanity.
Authors like Gena Roland will help ensure that future generations will understand the significance of the Atchafalaya Basin and the magic of the people that populate it.
I, for one, am hoping that the swamp muse will tap her once again and she will answer the Atchafalaya’s call with yet another novel. In the meantime, I’m going to look through some more old photographs...
