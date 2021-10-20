Writer’s Note: The seasons are quarreling now over which will dominate our weather. As I write, I notice how low the sun is and how surprisingly cool the breeze is. Fall is steadily overtaking summer, and I’m ready! — GP
Our Thoughts Turn to Fall
L.M. Montgomery wrote, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers” (Anne of Green Gables). I couldn’t agree more! October is beautiful, not just for the sapphire skies. It reminds us of the wonder of change in our world.
It is no accident that the final day of October — Halloween — marks the beginning of a marathon holiday season that stretches from those bands of merry beggars (aka Trick or Treaters) straight through to fireworks lighting the heavens on New Year’s Eve. But before Halloween, October offers a host of wonderful “happenings”. Many of these require nothing more than our simply taking the time to look around, inhale the unique scents of the season, and relish the simple pleasures that this special month brings.
I conducted a totally unscientific poll recently through social media to see what others look forward to most with October and fall. From football, leaves, and fire pits, to hunting, cotton, and gumbo — clearly this season is a special time of year!
The Smells
and Tastes of Fall
Often a fragrance or a taste is associated with someone, some place, or some time. Nicole Barron calls this season “gumbo weather”. After putting up okra in the freezer all summer, all she needs is the first “chill in the air” to get out her gumbo pot and get that Louisiana classic going.
Ruth Ulrich still remembers “Granny’s banana nut bread!” For Jennifer Haneline, the smells of “campfires, cinnamon, and baked apples” mark this time of year when “everything feels crisp and fresh!” Julie Fisher loves the unique smell that comes after first frost. That, for Julie, is the signal to begin anticipating a favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.
Melissa Zimmerman loved fall and holiday decorations when she was growing up. “Whether fancy or homegrown — it just feels like magic, both then and now. Ours were always more homegrown than fancy, but we had fun!”
For Allison Tugwell, burning leaves reminds her of “hanging out with my grandparents in Bastrop.” Many agree with Allison that the special joys that leaves bring (burning or not) help to make the season special.
Sharon Booth remembers as a child that when it turned cold, “everyone raked up their leaves and burned them in the street gutters. That smell of cold, smokey air was heavenly on a crisp Autumn afternoon.”
Sometimes the best fall gifts are those that we can enjoy alone. Doug Stockton, Terry Temple, and Litt Jones enjoy watching the leaves changing colors. Vickie Boatwright writes, “I love to stand under the trees and feel the swirl of the red/orange leaves as they float to the ground. It is lovely to listen to their rustling as they tumble over each over in a race to the edge of the woods.”
These private moments are among the best, and remind me of a quote by Henry David Thoreau: “I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion.”
Leaf Houses
Until now I thought all one did with fallen leaves was rake them, burn them, or mulch them. Wrong! Marilyn Grainger Martin, Becky Dance, Nora Hawk, and Selby Cagle all have joyful memories of leaf houses. Marilyn remembers raking leaves into outlines of walls of rooms with doorways and windows. “We spent hours planning our dream houses!” she says.
Becky describes it like drawing a floor plan, on the ground, using leaves. “My friends and I built lots of leaf and pine straw houses. I taught my children how to ‘build’ them, and then my daughter taught her classmates how to do it,” Becky says.
Sally loved raking her leaves into a whole house plan. “We are so lucky we got to do that!” she says.
Not until I read Nora Hawk’s memory of leaf houses, did I know what — if any — role boys played in leaf houses. (I should have guessed.) Nora explained: “My sisters and I raked leaves in semi-straight lines to make walls. Then we put our oldest dolls in our ‘home’ to await their pretend guests. My younger brother, Buddy, would catch us with our backs turned and rearrange the walls. He did this probably because boys weren’t allowed to play house! Those were the days.”
Harvest, Hunting,
and Football Memories
Fall is synonymous with the harvest. Those of us who grew up “on the land” still feel those rhythms no matter where we live. Mary Kathryn Berry remembers the first time she drove to Tensas Parish when the cotton was ready to be picked. “That field of white! There is nothing in the world like it!”
CAnn Norsworthy remembers newly-picked cotton’s smell. Her dad would let her ride in the cotton wagon — on top of the cotton — all the way to the gin. Kathy Gill also has a special memory. “When the crops were laid by, my brother and I didn’t have to work in the field. Those were the good old days. Work was hard, but life was good.”
Pecans fall during this season, and are also eagerly harvested. The picking process usually involves a large sack and a lot of bending over! The pecans were gathered by children and adults either for home use in pies and cookies (or simply roasted for munching) or for selling. Betty Lawrence remembers pecan picking as something to do during the cold months to make a little spending money. Carue Hudson’s parents would make the children do the picking and they would do the selling.
Monique Keeling calls fall “maple syrup time”. Back in New Brunswick, Canada, she loved the cooler weather and the maple syrup made there. “I still have a couple of cans left that my brother sent me a few years ago. I’m making it last as long as I can! Once you’ve had the real thing, you’ll never eat the bottled stuff again!”
Kerry Heafner associates this season with chilly evenings at his North Carolina home. “Late afternoons were purple as the sun went down, and crickets chirped until dark. Broomsedge was waist high by fall.” Jon Thomas also loves the chilly evenings which he finds great for long walks.
For Burg Ransom and Carue Hudson, fall meant hunting season. No matter the game of choice, in Louisiana there is almost always something to hunt. Ducks, deer, squirrel, and rabbits aren’t the only things people hunt as the weather cools. Jolynn Herron, Dawn Eakin, Sarah Johnson, and Greg Blakeley are just as eager to spot spider lilies (aka surprise lilies, naked ladies, etc.).
Closing Out October
with Halloween
Many considered selecting and carving pumpkins and celebrating Halloween to be their favorite October memories. Margaret Goodfellow and Litt Jones loved Halloween parties (carnivals in the gym or at the church) — especially bobbing for apples and similar games. Joe McLaughlin loved making an annual visit to the local pumpkin patch with its corn maze, petting zoo, and pony rides. “There was even a pumpkin cannon of the hunters,” writes Joe. “And all were located on a working farm that had been transformed for the fall.”
Whether wearing an old sheet repurposed to become a ghost, or a store-bought costume, masking for Halloween is a memory shared by nearly everyone. For Kevin Coon, Halloween was made even more special because of her mom’s skill as a seamstress and her brother Howard’s sense of adventure.
“My mom made the best Halloween costumes for our entire family. Once Mom dressed as a witch and stirred her cauldron for hours in our front yard (dry ice added ‘realism’),” Kevin explains.
“One year she made ‘zoo’ costumes for all four of us children. We were a hippo, a crocodile, a bear, and a giraffe — and a hit throughout our neighborhood. After Halloween the costumes were put in a coat closet. Bear would occasionally come to life when one of my brothers put it on and hide behind a door to scare us. But it was the crocodile that was the most memorable,” Kevin adds.
“Howard was 7 or 8, and in late spring, heavy rains had fallen and our streets were flooded. I can remember water being up past my knees in the street and halfway up the yards. Howard grabbed a blow-up boat and disappeared. Not long after, the phone started ringing and our neighbor tells Mom that we must go outside. ‘Crocodile’ was rowing his way down the middle of Jasmine and headed toward Spencer. I can still see Howard’s smiling face coming out of that crocodile’s mouth!”
William Cullen Bryant wrote, “Autumn . . . the year’s last, loveliest smile.” If only Bryant could have seen Howard’s smile! Happy Fall, Y’all!
