Writer’s Note:
American poet Helen Lowrie Marshall (1904 — 1975) wrote the following:
For Christmas is tradition time—
Traditions that recall
The precious memories down the years,
The sameness of them all.
This simple verse is one that is especially meaningful to me because I revere traditions. Some might find that old-fashioned, but I don’t. The traditions that we share with others, repeating them each year, are affirmations of our lives, our loves, and our hopes. Traditions — especially those associated with special times like Christmas — help unite us with our past and offer a connection to our future.
Yes, those “precious memories down the years” that share a “sameness” may seem like mindless repetition to some; to me, however, they remind me of those who have gone before and those who will follow. My prayer is that those traditions will be repeated everywhere with love and laughter, and with the sure understanding that they matter. — GP
Beloved
Christmas Traditions
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once defined Christmas as “... a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends.” Although today’s mobility often means family members live far from home, we have learned other ways to create that “warm circle”. There are times when I become frustrated with technology (full disclosure here — much more than setting the DVR can stump me), but not when it allows us to connect with family and friends who are far away. One of the few benefits of the pandemic was that we learned the value of FaceBook, email, texting, etc. when physical distance left few options.
Recently I reached out through social media with this question: “Which holiday tradition do you look forward to the most this year?” I was not the least surprised to read that many of us have traditional foods that we serve at Christmas. Those dishes are our “connections”.
In our home, Jim and I enjoy an almost identical meal for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Both feature two beloved passed-down dishes that we ate as children. These traditional “family” foods — my Aunt Dorothy’s baked oysters, Jim’s mother’s asparagus casserole — remind us of countless holiday dinners that we have enjoyed. Since we married, we have added Jim’s cornbread dressing and my blackened turkey. Completing the menu -- Paul Prudhomme’s sweet potato-pecan pie, or Jim’s mother’s chess pie.
For many, Christmas Eve is a very special time. Tammie Cox remembers the traditions that her family shared. Her parents’ wedding anniversary was Christmas Eve, so the celebration took on an extra meaning. For lunch, the family enjoyed ham, potato salad, baked beans, broccoli cheese casserole, sweet potato casserole, and strawberry congealed salad.
Afterwards they enjoyed Christmas candies while playing Christmas bingo and reindeer challenges for the younger children. That evening the family would enjoy wassail and then the reading of the Christmas story.
Gifts were exchanged and there were plenty of party foods to enjoy while visiting. “My mom and dad taught us how to live and celebrate one another and to appreciate our blessings through this and other special times,” Tammie wrote.
Vickie Boatwright’s family also enjoyed ham at Christmas. She and her grandmother would plan their day around the 70-mile roundtrip to get to the Honey Baked store. Traffic was always heavy, and policemen often had to direct so that the cars wouldn’t be backed up for half a mile. “Rain or shine, still a big crowd. Then you waited another 30 minutes for your turn in line,” Vickie says. “Well worth that wait, though. The whole family looked forward to Grandma’s ham and her oven roasted potatoes in the cast iron skillet!” It was her grandmother’s turkey that Sylvia Pickell loved the most. Today Sylvia follows in their footsteps, although she gives her turkey a “nice oil massage” instead of covering it with oil-soaked cheesecloth. Sylvia has taught her daughter how to make cornbread dressing just like Sylvia’s mom taught her, so the traditions are handed down.
Cooking with family members is also a cherished memory for Paula O’Neill. She bakes her mother’s fruitcake which has a spicy taste unlike others. “I have fond childhood memories of chopping the nuts and fruits with my grandmother and great aunt,” Paula says. “Now I must do all of that chopping myself, but the finished product is a treat every Christmas!”
Enjoying
the Simplest Things
Bob Hope wrote, “When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things — not the great occasions — give off the greatest glow of happiness.” Whether cooking a special dish, or decorating a tree, or watching a child’s excitement over a gift, or listening to Christmas music — all of these are simple things, but precious moments for us to savor in the midst of the hustle and bustle.
For Maggie Rocket, there’s nothing as much fun — or as chaotic — as decorating the tree with her three young daughters. To help prolong the fun, the girls help her decorate through a week, doing a little each day so they can enjoy the effort as the decorations come together. A highlight is when Maggie takes them shopping for each other. “This year the smallest gets to join in to pick out small goodies for her big sisters,” Maggie says. “She is VERY excited!”
Carol Crowe reports that the tradition of tree decorating is being passed down to son Mike and his wife, Susan. This is the third year that they have come to help decorate. Afterwards, they all spend family time playing games (dominos, Monopoly, etc.) and snacking.
Another part of family fun is watching a child or grandchild opening his gifts. As Joanne Caldwell explains, ‘There is nothing better than spending time with my grandchildren. I especially enjoy seeing how excited and grateful they are for the gifts they have received.”
Christmas music also plays a part. Jim and I were having lunch out recently. Working there is young lady who always speaks to us with a big smile. That day she asked if we enjoyed Christmas music. She said that she had recently taken down her family’s old albums and played them. She says they “make Christmas” for her.
Many others agree. Pollye Tillman loves listening to Christmas songs and seeing festive decorations around town. Evelyn Richardson has quite a play list of holiday music that her family enjoys. It ranges from Mannheim Steamroller to The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, with a little Reba McEntire and Elvis Presley tossed in.
Honoring Our Heritage
Emily Rash and her family have a Christmas Eve tradition that honors tradition in a special way — a slide show that features pictures from the past as well as special pictures from the year about to end. Many memoires quickly bubble up!
The Oakley family has honored its past for over 30 years at their annual cemetery party at Riverview Cemetery the weekend before Christmas. Kelley Oakley says they decorate family graves with magnolia from their yards, and then gather the favorite drinks of those they are honoring. After a prayer and a toast, they gather at each headstone while the youngest Oakley pours the favorite drink there. “At each headstone a toast is made, and we are usually quite emotional,” Kelley explains. “We honor both the living and those dear ones we’ve lost.”
Kelley’s tradition is reminiscent of those done on All Saint’s Day when the dead are similarly honored. These cultural traditions — many unique to the south — should be cherished. Sometimes when people find themselves far from home, they use culture as a bridge to make new friends.
Daphne McCloud (Louisianan now living in North Carolina) shared her family’s tradition of reading Cajun Night Before Christmas to her book club friends. “They loved it, even with my having to repeat some of the wording so they could understand,” Daphne says. “Decorations included Santa ‘all dressed up in muskrat from head to toe’ accompanied by a real pirogue made by a Houma Indian for my brother, Jon Gibson (a Louisiana archaeologist who has specialized in Louisiana Native Americans all of his life). Spreading these cultural Christmas traditions to folks from literally all of the country was a real treat!”
Celebrating Christ’s Birth
David Cameron wrote, “Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us.” For nearly everyone who responded to my question about Christmas traditions, pausing to celebrate Christ’s birth was an essential part.
Mary Kathryn Berry finds church on Christmas Eve to be an important “pause”. “Not all plans are final yet, but church followed by dinner at one relative’s home followed by going to another’s home for gift exchange are going to happen,” Mary Kathryn says. “The big take is this: I am loved and my presence is wanted! What more can one ask?” Like Kathryn, Karen Stovall, Courtney Seawright, Onna Gallagher, and Pat Terral all look forward to this time of contemplation and joy.
For one grandmother, this Christmas the reading of the Bible on Christmas Eve will hold a special meaning. Connie McNeil’s family enjoys reading the Christmas Story together so that every generation is either reminded of — or taught about — the true meaning of Christmas. “This year both of our grandchildren are fluent enough to be able to read it aloud to us!” Connie says.
Although the author is unknown, this blessing remains one of my favorites. It is my wish for each of you this year:
“May the blessing of joy abide within you; May the blessing of peace rest upon you; May the blessing of love flow out through you; May all the blessings of the Lord be yours at Christmas and in the new year.”
