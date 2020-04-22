Writer’s Note: Just when you think it couldn’t get worse, it does. Certainly Louisiana experienced that truism Easter Sunday and for several days afterward when tornados spun their way, dipping and dodging through our homeland. Our own children live in Texas, Mississippi, and North Carolina, and all experienced the impact of this storm system to one degree or another.
There was ample warning, thanks in large part to the Doppler radar system on the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) campus. Because we had that centralized monitor right here in Northeast Louisiana, area residents and forecasters didn’t have to depend on data generated from over a hundred miles away. Many say that lives were saved because of the few minutes of extra warning time that this local system provided.
Within an hour after the storms wreaked havoc, the sun broke through the clouds and neighbors immediately began helping neighbors. Individuals from other areas that had not been hit gathered in the neighborhoods that had been — helping trapped residents get free, boarding up windows, covering damaged roofs, removing debris so that roadways would be clear — and offering comfort where possible.
That’s just the spirit around here — people always looking for ways to help others in time of need — whether they know them or not. Even in the midst of a pandemic . . .
No wonder I love this place. — GP
From Rosie the Riveter
to Mary the Mask Maker
As we adjust to the isolated existence that so many of us are experiencing during the stay-at-home period of managing the COVID-19 virus, it is interesting to see how people are coping.
Through an informal and totally unscientific survey, I’ve discovered some of the best “coping skills” that these strange times have inspired.
Many people — men and women — are cooking at home and sharing meals with neighbors. One former student of mine is baking homemade “the real deal” chocolate cakes and leaving them at neighbors’ and friends’ doors. Another neighbor did a fish fry and then delivered plates to doorsteps.
Others are reading — one said she finished six books in one week. The dominant reading choice? Rereading old favorites first read decades ago seems to be the leading choice among the “hermit class.”
Happy children are delighted when their teachers participate in a car “parade” through their neighborhoods just to let their students know how much they care. Police are offering “birthday wishes” to children whose birthdays are falling during this crisis. They coordinate with the parents, and then go to the homes in their squad cars, blow sirens, flash lights, and then sing a rollicking rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” to the delighted birthday child.
Some, however, are on the “frontlines” of healthcare and so their work — absolutely invaluable to the effort to overcome the virus — goes on. It is sad to read of the growing number of healthcare professionals who fear that they may infect their own spouses and children. As a result, some are choosing to live in campers or other isolated places during this period so they will not inadvertently make their own families ill. It seems that even some “essential” workers who are allowed to continue to leave their homes and go to work are not escaping the isolation that is impacting so many.
Much has been said about the “supply chain” and how it is being impacted by all of this. I had frankly never given the “supply chain” much thought — unless I happened to be looking for a favorite brand of andouille sausage and found it missing from my grocer’s meat counter. This has rarely happened, but it got my attention when it did. For Louisiana cuisine, just “any old” sausage will not do!
With this pandemic, however, has come a whole new awareness of the “supply chain” — who manages it? In the case of our nation’s food supply, who makes certain that our food is fresh, safe, and available 24/7? I just hope they continue!
Our World According
to Facebook . . .
For some years now, I have compared people’s Facebook postings to the old Rorschach test. Remember that one? It was a test developed in 1921 that psychologists used when they were trying to “get into the minds” of their patients. A series of cards each depicted what the test’s creator, Hermann Rorschach, called “ambiguous designs”. These were shown one-by-one to patients who were then asked to say what they “saw” when they looked at each image. From their responses, the psychologist was supposedly able to determine the patient’s personality and emotional stability.
In many ways, I believe what individuals choose to post most frequently on their Facebook pages provides others a “window” into the minds — and hearts — of the posters. One who frequently posts photos of hurt or lost pets is clearly an animal lover. One who posts only flowers and recipes is clearly one who loves home and all it represents. And the one who posts political rants is clearly not in the party in power at the moment.
If one were to assume that Facebook postings do offer a valid sampling of thought, he would also have to assume that — in the beginning stages of this pandemic — people were obsessed with toilet paper to an astonishing degree. They stockpiled it, thereby disrupting the “supply chain” by overwhelming the demand side of the equation. Finding toilet paper shelves empty encouraged the panic buying, making the problem worse.
Those Facebook toilet paper postings — most in the form of memes or, in some cases, utterly tasteless “jokes” — have given way of late to those regarding hair care. One fellow started a contest (or tried to — don’t think he had many takers) to see who among his lady friends could grow out their dyed hair the fastest. If memory serves, I believe he dubbed it a “root challenge”.
Others, while not so bold as this guy, have joined in the cry for hair salons to open, and open soon! As for myself, I do not dye my gray so I don’t have that challenge. However, my hair is thick and grows like a weed, so I am embracing the ponytail as my “spring look” this year.
One of my oldest and dearest friends emailed me the other day to check on us and let me know how she and her family are doing. She has happily discovered that one can order nearly anything from Amazon! A few weeks ago, she noticed that her very blond eyebrows were getting enough gray now that they were literally disappearing. Out of curiosity, she checked Amazon and discovered that one can buy eyebrow dye online! I will spare you the details, but let’s just say that she is now hoping that the stay-at-home order gets extended for a few extra weeks . . .
Rosie the Riveter . . .
How many of you know about the Rosie the Riveter campaign in World War II? Today the cartoon representation of Rosie in her work overalls with her hair tied in a kerchief, flexing her arm muscle and proclaiming “We can do it!” is an iconic representation of the power of women working together alongside men for the common good.
During WWII, it was the aircraft industry that hired the most women to work in their factories while so many men were overseas fighting in the war and workers were desperately needed. Thinking about Rosie reminded me of a story that I first heard some years ago from one of our sons-in-law about his mother, Iris Christine Kientz Stockton, who was a Rosie. Although Jim and I never got to know her, we have enjoyed hearing stories about her through the years.
As Doug’s story goes, when WWII broke out, his mother and two of her close girlfriends decided that they would go to California to work for Lockheed manufacturing P-51 Mustangs. By 1943, 65% of the aviation industry’s total workforce was comprised of women like Iris and her friends. Before the war started, women only made up 1% of the total workforce.
The first hurdle that Iris had to overcome was her German-sounding last name. To avoid discrimination, she put her middle name — Christine — as her last name. “Miss Iris Christine” got hired and worked the swing shift, putting rivets in the wings and canopy of the airplanes on the assembly line.
One of Doug’s prized possessions is a pair of snips from his mother’s toolkit from her WWII days. Each “Rosie” was given her own toolkit and was required to keep it intact and all of the tools in place. Although the kit itself is lost, those snips still bring back memories.
As was the case with many “Rosie’s”, Iris suffered an on-the-job injury and carried evidence of it for the remainder of her life. Hers was a pencil eraser-sized “dent” in her knee caused when she fell off a ladder while working. She had it looked at and then went right back to work. There was no time to waste.
Mary the Mask Maker . . .
During the current crisis, women are once again stepping up to do what they can to help us get through this. In today’s world, approximately 47% of America’s work force is female. Because of this, women are feeling the impact of the pandemic on multiple levels — simultaneously.
Many of those women employed outside of their homes but who can continue to do their jobs from home are finding themselves dealing with husbands who are also working from home and children who suddenly need to be homeschooled. And of course everyone in the household expects meals, laundry, and housekeeping to be continued “as usual.”
In spite of these concurrent responsibilities, many women are doing something akin to what their grandmothers did. Like Rosie, they are seeing a need and meeting it. Countless Mary the Mask Makers across this country are sewing masks in their homes long into the night to meet the urgent need as the virus continues. Some Mary’s are making their own mask patterns. For those less skilled, the Surgeon General has created a video to show exactly how to make one.
Former President Barack Obama once said, “The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.”
Not a bad plan for coping with these unsettling times . . .
