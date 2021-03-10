Writer’s Note: I begin my thoughts in a slightly different way today. You may remember that my most recent column (The Kitchen is Always the Heart of the Home — February 24, 2021) concerned the adventures that can be had in one’s own home kitchen. It discussed the joy that comes from cooking — even for children!
To my delight (and surprise), I received many follow-up comments from readers sharing their own pleasure at reading it, primarily because of the personal memories that it triggered. One faithful reader and dear personal friend, Judith Worthen, wrote of kitchen happiness enjoyed from her own childhood to the present:
“Love that you call the kitchen a magical room. Many of my favorite memories happened in the kitchen. Growing up, our kitchen had a huge fireplace with a swing grill for cooking meat. A player piano with lots of music rolls. A wide window sill for herbs, a rocker, and two wing back chairs. That was the place to be! Years later, my own children always sat on the counters and floor. I suppose they were afraid of missing out on tasting or local news. I love kitchens.”
One can only imagine the magic in her Grand Rapids, Michigan, kitchen. As I read it, images of that swing grill made me want to have one!
Two weeks before that, I had written about what I assumed would be the only snow we would experience this year (Snow Brings People Together While Time Stands Still — January 27, 2021). As with nearly every aspect of our lives over the last year, I couldn’t have been more wrong. What was usually a rare treat returned just a few weeks later -- this time with a vengeance -- in the form of a winter storm that held us captive for a week. With that captivity came for many of us a new round of cabin fever. — GP
S x 2 = C F
(Snow x 2 = Cabin Fever)
American novelist John Steinbeck once wrote, “What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?” I thought of Steinbeck’s words often during our most recent — some say “historic” — winter storm. The thought of summer warmth was a promise I fiercely held onto during long days and nights of bitter cold and frozen landscapes. It turns out, I was not alone.
Two Views of Snow . . .
In our household, there are two differing attitudes toward to the possibility of snow. Jim — with life experiences in north Alabama, West Virginia, and Washington state — has seen, driven through, and shoveled enough snow to be somewhat unimpressed by it. Add to that his Louisiana snow experiences (infrequent and far between) and it is easy to see where his rather indifferent attitude comes from.
Basically, Jim considers snowfall in Louisiana to be a rare enough event that he pretty much dismisses even the possibility. “If the weather forecasters predict snow, then you can be pretty sure it won’t happen,” he always says. “Snow is almost always a surprise — coming when least expected.”
I, on the other hand, a native of mostly snowless Louisiana with very little experience living anywhere else, have a more optimistic view when it comes to the possibility of snow. Although a victim of countless “no snow after all” disappointments, I still cling every time it is forecast to the possibility of seeing snow just once more. (Maybe, just maybe, THIS time the meteorologists will be right…)
Because of these differences, Jim essentially humors me as I tune in with rapt attention to every weather forecast when there is even the remotest possibility of some snow coming. He, on the other hand, basically ignores them. As a result, in spite of the fact that meteorologists began warning recently of the possibility of a major weather “event” that appeared poised to bring frigid Arctic cold down through Louisiana and adjoining states, Jim remained convinced that this was just not going to happen. Even as I binge-watched the Weather Channel, he remained far less interested than I.
This is Getting Serious . . .
It wasn’t until the Sunday morning before the storm hit that things began to register on both of us. The cold temperatures now predicted for later in the week seemed to portend an extended period of harsh weather, and the predicted “winter precipitation” seemed an ominous warning to us both. After carefully assessing the situation, we decided that we needed to leave our all-electric lake place and set up camp at our town home with its gas log fireplaces and easier access to services.
With the lake house winterized and pipes wrapped for freezing temperatures, we grabbed some foodstuffs (I had already done grocery shopping in anticipation of maybe a day or two of bad weather) to carry back to our home. As we were driving, it occurred to both of us that this might be a longer bout than we had considered. Because of that, after we got settled in town, I inventoried our deep freeze and pantry there and made a list of missing items. A quick trip to the grocery store to gather those, and I was confident that we could avoid getting out in the weather for several days — surely as long as would be necessary.
As it turns out, we did not leave the house again until the following Sunday — a complete week. With some artful “co-mingling” of ingredients and the blessing of no power outages throughout, we managed to eat until Saturday. A special treat — a shrimp dressing stuffed boneless chicken, some gorgeous pears, and a perfect avocado — arrived on our doorstep delivered by brave friends Nancy and Carrick Inabnett. Without that most welcome surprise, it was going to be peanut butter and crackers until the stores were able to restock their empty shelves!
Cabin Fever is Real . . .
A lifeline for many during that frozen week was social media. I was fascinated to read the comments and see the many photographs that captured the magic of that experience. As the week progressed, however, both morphed into less joyful and more realistic assessments as the temperatures plummeted to dangerous levels, power and water was lost by many, and food became more difficult to acquire. Most interesting to me, however, were the comments about folks experiencing bouts of “cabin fever”. That, as is usual for me, set me on a research path.
Historians generally believe that the term “cabin fever” was first coined over a hundred years ago to describe a malaise that was noticed in early settlers living out long winters in the country, snowbound in log cabins for most of the season. The symptoms identified were irritability, restlessness, lethargy, impatience, and a sense of loneliness — even though many were surrounded in those log cabins by family. Sound familiar?
Because we have been subjected to prolonged isolation brought about by the pandemic, it is no wonder that many today are feeling the brunt of cabin fever. Thankfully, most of us have access to “tools” that keep us connected to the “outside world” beyond our homes. With Zoom!, Facetime, television, and social media, we can create diversions that help us to cope.
Such was not the case during the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic. In 1918, people were told to stay at home and to avoid crowds, and those homes were isolated. Funerals were limited to 15 minutes, store sales were prohibited, and gauze face masks were required. Frankly after this past year, and especially since this past winter storm, I have much more empathy for those who suffered in 1918 without much diversion.
Looking Beyond
the Frozen Week . . .
Once the snow, sleet, and ice mix began thawing, I asked some social media friends what they were most looking forward to doing once the winter weather was gone. Tim Mcllveene came right to the point: “Just getting out of the house!” Regina Wood echoed him, but with a caveat: “Leave my house! Oh, wait… COVID. Maybe get mail?”
For some, just the basic pleasures were what they were missing most. Richard Gentry looked forward to a long, hot shower. Debbie Cuthbert wanted to eat a hot meal for a change. Resuming daily walks and bike rides were on the lists of many, while Ken Stickney was more specific: “Return to daily walks and weekend golf!” Getting in the car, running errands, seeing family — these were the wishes of many. And two friends decided not to take any more chances with this weather — they booked trips this month for Cancun!
Others felt the promise of spring and were anxious to begin working and planting in their yards and gardens. Lee Faulkner refused to use the term “work”. Instead, she said that she was looking forward to “playing” in her yard. “My plants need tending, and I need to hear jazz playing as I clean their beds and give them shape,” she wrote.
A longtime friend from grade school days, Nora Hawk, suffered loss of power during this storm and was quite specific about what she most looked forward to: “Having power again ... I will never take that for granted again.”
A college friend of mine, Suzanne Hall, added to that thought. She wrote, “I want to remember to be thankful, to be grateful. We are so blessed and take so much for granted.”
Yes, sweet friends. You are right. Blessings abound.
