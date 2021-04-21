Writer’s Note: There are predictable signs of spring’s arrival — tree branches begin looking “bumpy” as new leaves begin to emerge, early bulbs push their foliage upward into the sunlight announcing the arrival of blooms, and — for some of us, anyway — hummingbirds arrive at feeders, ready to perform their aerobatic quarreling while protecting their territories as we watch.
There are other predictable (though less welcome) signs, as well — muggy humidity and pollen. The one makes the air “heavy” to breathe as the elders say, and the other makes for sneezes, drippy noses, red eyes, and a general malaise. Oh, I know — we have to have the pollens so the bees can move about spreading it for the plants’ wellbeing, but the itch and drips can be burdensome at times.
Another sign that often goes unnoticed is that of caterpillars feasting on the new leaves and then carefully spinning their cocoons. Inside of those cocoons, a miracle will happen as the generally unattractive caterpillars transform into lovely butterflies. This miracle is metamorphosis, and it never ceases to amaze those of us who pause to notice it.
Spring 2021 is a very special one for Jim and me. You see, we find ourselves celebrating the “birth” of our very first grand-butterflies! — GP
Caterpillars and
Butterflies, Hummingbirds and Pollen . . .
It MUST be Spring!
I love living where there are four distinct seasons. I hasten to admit that this past winter was something out of the ordinary — we had a hard, cold, frozen, snow/sleet/ice-filled winter for an entire, uninterrupted week! Brief as it was, it more than qualified as winter. Most years, however, the four seasons sort of spread themselves out within their “official” calendar dates giving us a lovely way to mark the passage of time.
Having four seasons means that there is some variety in each year. Each season has its plusses and minuses, but on balance each brings a joy all its own. I cannot imagine living in a location that just has one season all year long. The Arctic and Antarctica hold no attraction for me, but the Tropics don’t either. Frankly, I’d get bored.
Spring is associated with — and has been since ancient times — rebirth and renewal. After the harvests and nippy evenings in the fall comes the cold of winter — a repose while the earth seems to sleep. Then spring erupts with new growth, and summer follows with its long, hot days.
The ancient Greeks explained the changes in the seasons in terms that were simple for their people to understand. It begins with a love story and an argument involving a beautiful young goddess named Persephone, her father, her mother, and the fellow who loves her. In a compromise between Hades (who lived in the underworld and was in love with Persephone) and Zeus (Persephone’s father), Persephone and her mother, Demeter, were allowed to be together only six months each year.
In the fall Persephone had to return home to the underworld and Hades for the next six months. When her daughter was gone, Demeter was sad and thus neglected the living things around her — crops, flowers, etc. that Persephone had tended. The plants died back and went into a state of near death, or winter.
When Persephone returned to her mother in the spring, she tended to the plants and brought them back to life again. She continued this through the summer, bringing forth crops and flowering plants until she had to return to the underworld once again.
There are clearly established scientific explanations for the seasonal changes, of course, but perhaps none quite so romantic as this.
Books, Hats,
and Ant Farms . . .
Probably in part because we have spent a large portion of our lives teaching, both Jim and I enjoy finding gifts for the younger set that will not only bring them joy, but also perhaps teach them something new along the way. An age-appropriate book from their favorite author is always a good choice, and a hat from our travels abroad just might inspire curiosity about world geography and an interest in travel.
The recipient’s particular interests always help us to select something that might be appreciated. And, interestingly enough, so can a pandemic.
Last summer when our daughter and son-in-law, Brian and Leigh Grainger, found themselves (like so many others) homebound by pandemic restrictions, it became more important than ever for them to create learning activities at home to compensate in part for traditional classes that their two young daughters were missing.
With permission from Leigh and Brian (not even grandparents would dare arrange for gifts involving live insects to arrive at a home without prior knowledge and approval), we sent granddaughters Hannah Grace and Savannah Faye an ant farm. This gift was eagerly received by the girls and parents alike.
Leigh and I had both had ant farms when we were young girls, and those were fun memories for both of us. The girls were intrigued, and watched the mail every day, waiting for the ants to arrive. When they did, the little guys proved to be very cooperative. They tunneled away for nearly a month under the watchful eyes of their caretakers. They taught the girls to understand the “workings” of an ant colony in an “up-close and personal” way.
Caterpillars, Anyone? . . .
March 2021 marked two important events. The first was the one-year anniversary of the pandemic shutdown that sent families into lockdown, children into Zoom! classrooms, businesses into deep distress, and heightened fear for everyone as each new scientific “guess” about the length of the pandemic and how best to protect oneself and one’s family was announced.
The second marked the sixth birthday of Savannah Grainger. Savannah, like her nine-year-old sister Hannah Grace, loves life and loves doing things. Being housebound was not easy on either girl, nor on their parents. What birthday gift would do? Savannah loves to collect small “treasures” that she discovers while exploring outdoors. She often brings in pretty leaves, an interesting stick, shells, rocks, and so on. Because of that interest, we decided that a gift that taught her something about Nature might be just right.
After some research (starting with the company from which we had ordered the ant farm), we found what we thought would be perfect — a butterfly habitat. Once again, we cleared the gift idea with their parents. After all, this time caterpillars would be coming in the mail! Permission given (with the restrictions still pretty much in place, the parents were eager for almost anything that would be interesting — even wiggly worms!), the order was placed and we waited.
On her birthday, Savannah opened her butterfly habitat. Actually, she opened the box that the pieces of the habitat were in. With the help of a neighbor who had taught elementary school for years and had experience with putting these habitats together, the girls soon had the habitat up and waiting for its occupants.
Before long, a box of live caterpillars was delivered to the Grainger home. In short order, a small cup containing a number of caterpillars and the correct food that they would need was carefully attached inside of the habitat at the top. The girls watched as the caterpillars began munching on their lunch.
Panic struck several days later, however, when the caterpillars stopped moving and appeared to be dead. Leigh contacted the company to ask for advice. The technician immediately told her not to worry — they would ship a replacement set of caterpillars to her immediately. Before the second set arrived, the original caterpillars revived, ate some more, and began spinning their cocoons.
The instructions with the caterpillars gave an excellent timeline as to when the caterpillars would do what. The girls knew that it would take some time for the “magic” to happen and butterflies appear. Now they had cocoons and caterpillars to keep up with!
One evening last week before dinner, they noticed antennae wiggling out of several cocoons. The “birth” couldn’t be far away. Sure enough, the following morning two beautiful butterflies emerged eager for the meal that Leigh had provided according to instructions — a slice of banana and a small cup of sugar water.
And just like that, Jim and I have grand-butterflies! This first set of butterflies will stay in the habitat for three days and then the girls will set them free in their backyard. The butterflies should stay around the backyard for several days after release. With luck, the second set of caterpillars will progress at a rate that will let them take over the habitat at the right time.
Lessons Learned . . .
The caterpillars taught the little girls several things. First, they taught patience. It took over two weeks from arrival of caterpillars to the appearance of the butterflies. That’s a long time for little kids (and prospective grandparents) to wait. Secondly, they taught that inactivity does not necessarily mean death — an important lesson during the enforced inactivity and constant messaging about rising death numbers that they experienced during COVID.
Those caterpillars that had stopped moving turned out to be just resting up before their next big step — building the perfect cocoon in which to transform. Third, they taught the little girls that what may initially be perceived as unattractive may in time become something quite beautiful.
Both Savannah and Hannah Grace will certainly have school studies in the future that will cover metamorphosis and other wonders of nature. Perhaps one or both of them might even seek a career that involves the natural world. Whatever they choose, we hope that they will always remember their “magical” butterfly experience even as they learn the mechanics of the science behind the miracle that they witnessed.
