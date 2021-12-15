Writer’s Note: Christmas Eve will be here quite soon, and Santa’s helpers everywhere are making sure that all preparations for the big night are handled. There is activity everywhere, and also more than a few tired folks worn out from all of the planning, shopping, cooking, and partying that has reached fever pitch by now. Be strong. You can do this!
For many (including me), Christmastime is also a time for nostalgia — finding a few quiet moments to recall those cherished memories from past Christmas holidays that remain in our hearts through the years. Some memories are sad; others are funny; all are part of the fabric of our lives. And all should be shared with the younger generation. It is on such stories that the sense of “family” is built. Family history shared through generations is priceless — the best holiday gift of all. — GP
Readers’
Christmas Memories
What do the Christmas holidays mean to you? What is your favorite Christmas memory? What was your funniest Santa experience? I asked these questions recently on social media and was delighted at the responses. I am including here as many of them as space allows.
For most who responded, the Christmas holidays reminded them of experiences from when they were young. Often, these experiences were traditional ones repeated every Christmas. Paula O’Neill remembers going on walks through the woods with her favorite uncle — something she looked forward to every year. “We learned about trees and animals, but we also learned about the love a family bond can bring,” she says.
Sylvia Pickell remembers the annual trip to Natchez she took with her mother to select the perfect live tree and poinsettia. “Irma was very specific about her tree — either Spruce or Fir, I can’t remember which. I also don’t remember how we got it home, but we must have stuck it in the trunk of the Chrysler.” Debra Weatherly’s family also went to Natchez — to see the holiday decorations, especially those at International Paper. “I loved them all, but Santa and the reindeer were my favorites. All the reindeer moved like they were flying!”, she says.
O’Neill enjoyed decorations much closer to her home near Newellton. “When the Tensas State Bank put a life-sized waving Santa in the front window, people would go to town, park their cars, and watch and marvel at the moving arm,” she recalls. “It was the only moving decoration Newellton had for a number of years!”
Some people plant their own decorations, sometimes without realizing it at the time. Debbie Luffey planted a magnolia tree over 20 years ago when her children were small. As it grew, the family began putting lights on it. Today it stands over 40 feet tall and is lighted every Christmas holiday with between 10,000 and 12,000 lights — a neighborhood Christmas tradition!
For those in or near Ouachita Parish years ago, “Howard Griffin’s Land of Toys” was THE place to go to see Christmas wonders. Joe McLaughlin remembers it well. “At our home, it was officially the Christmas season when the Sears toy catalog arrived. After that we made a visit to Howard Griffin’s,” he says. Mary Linda McCann also loved Howard Griffin’s. When she was cleaning out her parents’ home, she discovered a handwritten receipt from Howard Griffin’s under the drawer liner in a chest of drawers. She took that receipt and a photograph of herself taken with her uncle’s new Polaroid land camera and had them framed together, matted in red and green. She hangs it up every Christmas.
For McCann, visiting Santa at Twin City Mall was a highlight. Unlike many little girls, McCann preferred stuffed animals over dolls, and had over 100 of the critters. “They all had names, and I expected everyone to know them. One Christmas, I told Santa at the mall that I wanted a buffalo and a zebra,” she explains. “He thought I meant the real animals!” Santa finally understood, however, and Buffy the Buffalo joined McCann’s menagerie.
Not all children are comfortable with sitting on Santa’s lap and talking to the icon. One of Lou Davenport’s favorite memories was when she took her three little “stair step” children to see Santa. “They all cried!” Davenport says. “The picture is priceless!”
Special Treats
at Christmas
It is hard to think of Christmas and not think of the traditional treats that we enjoy. Some are simple. Shari Pickell loved the oversized Hershey Kisses. “When I was younger, they were solid chocolate. Took me about three days to finish one,” she says.
Making sugar cookies on Christmas Eve was a tradition that the Fisher family loved. “By the 24th, the girls were always a bit restless,” Julie Fisher explains. “I’d make cutout sugar cookies for them and their friends to decorate. We’d have 7 or 8 colors of icing and loads of different sugar sprinkles, leaves, colored sugars, etc. to use. It was so much fun.”
Occasionally celebrations can become too exuberant. Doug Breckenridge enjoyed a bit too much “Christmas cheer” one Christmas Eve. After midnight, he was retrieving a few presents to place under the tree and took a wrong turn. “I stumbled into my wife’s old maid aunt’s bedroom and right into her bed at which time she began screaming so loud that it even awakened the neighbors.”
Evidences of Santa
The closer to Christmas, the more children look for evidences of Santa. If they watch carefully, they may find them — often in unexpected places.
Lillie Cooper described her family Christmas trips to St. Joseph as “the best”! One Christmas morning, she discovered footprints that showed Santa’s steps from the chimney to the tree. Santa had come — and had walked through her grandparents’ living room. Carolyn Burchardt found a note from Santa one Christmas morning — a thank-you note for the goodies she had left out for him. “He wrote that the peanut butter and jelly sandwich was yummy, but that those bourbon balls really made Rudolph’s nose light up the sky!”
When Debbie Sawyer was 6, her parents took her to Sears to see Santa. When they arrived, Santa had already left to join his elves. “As I was about to get in our car to go home, I saw him in his sleigh overhead! Jingle bells and all!” she says. “To this day, I still remember it.” Joy Loomis thoroughly enjoyed Christmas with her family. She listened for Santa’s bells and sounds of the reindeer above their house every Christmas Eve.
When Paula Walker was 6, she was staying with her dad at his service station during the Christmas holidays. She remembers begging for a candy bar. Her dad said no and reminded her that she had better be good if she wanted Santa to come. When she persisted, her dad suddenly said, “Guess who I see?” She looked out and saw Santa filling his car and heading to the office to speak with her father. “When he walked in, I just stood by my dad and didn’t say a word. Santa had heard that I was being naughty and talked to me about me needing to listen to my dad,” Walker explains. “Santa patted me on the head, smiled and winked, and told me that he really wanted to come see me on Christmas Eve.” After that, Walker didn’t ask for any more candy. And Santa came — bringing her a baby doll and a Hopalong Cassidy bike!
Sometimes Santa appoints others to hear the wishes of children for him. Richard Gentry received such an appointment when he was working at J.C. Penney’s. Dressed in Santa’s official red suit, Gentry listened to children on Santa’s behalf, taking careful notes to give to Santa later. While working one day, Gentry (in his 20’s) saw a girl he had gone through school with since first grade. He spoke to her by name when she walked past and she was amazed that Santa knew her name. “I told her that I not only knew her name, but I had kept up with things that she had done,” Gentry says. “I told her something she had done in first grade and she was shocked. Recently I saw her at our 45th reunion, but I still haven’t told her that was me.”
Celebrating the
Religious Holiday
Most Christmas memories go beyond the secular traditions. Religious celebrations play an integral part in the holiday, no matter one’s specific religion. Caroling in the neighborhood, singing in cantatas, performing in seasonal plays, and participating in “live” Nativity scenes are all memories that many cherish.
David McMahon loved being in the annual Christmas play at his church and “. . . caroling on the school bus with Mr. Charlie driving. Flowers Landing Baptist Church was great!” Julie Fisher remembers clutching the quarter that her father gave her after Midnight Mass so that she could put it in the collection dish in front of the Nativity scene near the alter. Now an adult with children of her own, Fisher still loves the Christmas Eve service when the entire congregation lights candles and sings “Silent Night” before the service begins.
George F. McDougall (1825-1871) was a British mariner and author. His definition of “Christmas” is among my very favorites, and one that I find particularly appropriate today. It is my prayer for all of us this Christmas.
McDougall wrote, “Best of all, Christmas means a spirit of love, a time when the love of God and the love of our fellow men should prevail over all hatred and bitterness, a time when our thoughts and deeds and the spirit of our lives manifest the presence of God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.