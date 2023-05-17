Georgiann Potts.Nov 2022.jpg

Writer’s Note: Not long ago, I asked through social media posts how many of my contacts had seen a Clydesdale in person. I was not surprised to learn that many people have — but usually at a distance. One professional group — the Budweiser Clydesdales —performs throughout the country, marching in parades or participating in a variety of demonstrations. Lots of my friends had seen them this way. Everyone commented on how massive and beautiful they are.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.