Writer’s Note: Not long ago, I asked through social media posts how many of my contacts had seen a Clydesdale in person. I was not surprised to learn that many people have — but usually at a distance. One professional group — the Budweiser Clydesdales —performs throughout the country, marching in parades or participating in a variety of demonstrations. Lots of my friends had seen them this way. Everyone commented on how massive and beautiful they are.
What triggered my question was recent publicity surrounding these incredible horses. Jim and I have seen the Clydesdales several times in parades, and we have also been amazed at their beauty and size. Their publicity of late has been a mixed bag, primarily because it has been generated either to accuse Budweiser of mutilating the horses’ tails, or to provide “cover” for Budweiser Light commercials that many in the beer-drinking public have found offensive enough to cause a significant drop in sales.
I am far more interested in these magnificent creatures as a breed than I am in the political statements that arise occasionally that use them to support a particular position. I’m betting that you are, too. — GP
Those Magnificent
Clydesdales!
The Clydesdale horses that we know today originated as a breed in the Lanarkshire region in Scotland. Two breeders (John Paterson of Lochlyoch together with the 6th Duke of Hamilton) are generally believed to have been the ones responsible for the Clydesdales. Several sources indicate that these two imported Flemish stallions into Scotland, and then introduced them to Scottish draft mares. This uniting of the two took place in the Clyde Valley in the early 18th century. The two men were hoping to develop a new breed that would be suitable for working on farms or in industry.
The 6th Duke imported the first stallion and kept it for his tenants’ use. The horse was dark brown in color, according to the clydesdalehorsesociety.com. The second stallion, imported from England by Paterson, was black with some white showing on his face and legs. (Today’s Clydesdales are bay (a reddish-brown), dark brown, or black and most have considerable white on their legs and faces. The rarest of the colors is chestnut.)
A challenge that these early breeders hadn’t anticipated was the large size of the horses’ hooves. These restricted some of the agricultural work because they had difficulty with narrow furrows between rows in the fields. The horses moved better on hard surfaces so many were used for work in the cities.
Tracing Their Lineage
The first recorded use of the term “Clydesdale” occurred in Glasgow in 1826 at an exhibition. It wasn’t until 1878 that the first official Clydesdale Stud Book was published in the U.K. Even though the name “Clydesdale” had been in use for over 40 years, the breeders had neglected keeping an accurate historic record of the establishment of the breed. Stud books are essential to breeders because they record the pedigrees of purebred horses. These records helped breeders to improve the breed over time.
As breeders got smarter in their choices of stallions and mares to breed, certain characteristics became identified as “ideal”. Through this process, the Clydesdales changed in both appearance and size. They became taller and their features were finer than had been seen in the earliest results of breeding draft mares to Flemish stallions.
Once breeders had to purchase a copy of the Clydesdale Stud Book (and subsequent versions as each was updated) to figure out which stallions and mares would likely combine to create an “ideal” Clydesdale. Today DNA profiling and e-records have replaced the traditional stud books so that breeders simply go online to find the best combination. Canadian and American Clydesdale associations also appear online, offering family trees for their Clydesdales as well as “. . . inbreeding, importing, and exporting details of all registered Clydesdales” according to “Tinder before its time? Stud books and the evolution of the Clydesdale horse breed” (see CBCDOCS.ca).
According to clydesdalehorsesociety.com, the “ideal” Clydesdale today “. . . should have a nice open forehead, broad between the eyes, a flat profile, wide muzzle, large nostrils, a bright clear intelligent eye, big ears, and a well arched long neck springing out of an oblique shoulder with high withers”. The site myclydesdale.com adds, “One feature common to all Clydesdales is the feathering, the long hair that grows around their ankles. Many Clydesdales have white feathering.”
Clydesdales Serve
in Wartime
Because of increased accuracy in recordkeeping, we know that in 1900 there were approximately 140,000 horses on Scottish farms plus more in the urban areas. Clydesdales made up most of these. In 1911, Scotland exported 1,617 stallions. (Many of those exported went to Australia and New Zealand.) In 1914, the Army conscripted Clydesdales to serve in WWI. The horses proved invaluable, but their numbers declined rapidly. They were called upon again in WWII, but not as much because during the second war, agriculture had to be working at top speed and tractors could move more quickly than horses. The Clydesdales were replaced by machines.
As a result of their diminishing numbers, in 1975 the Rare Breed Survival Trust listed Clydesdales as “vulnerable”. Since then, breed numbers have increased enough to be listed now as “at risk”. Even though Clydesdale popularity is growing, there are still only approximately 250 foals recorded in the stud book annually.
Clydesdale Maintenance
Clydesdales eat plants and grains — LOTS of plants and grains. An adult Clydesdale consumes between 25 and 50 pounds of hay every day plus from two to 10 pounds of grain or feed. (This is about twice what an average-sized horse would eat.) They also require an average of 30 gallons of water, especially in warmer months.
These beauties also need exercise. They get this either by themselves in pastures or when working (pulling carts and wagons, walking, or being ridden).
To maintain their good looks, Clydesdales need close grooming. Their “feathering” must also be frequently shampooed.
In addition, Clydesdales wear larger horseshoes than average-hooved horses, so shoeing costs will be exponentially higher. Their horseshoes weigh 5 pounds and measure 20+ inches from end to end. They also require a minimum of a 24-by-24-foot stall when they are indoors in their stable.
The Most Famous
Clydesdales
August A. Busch, Sr. was happily surprised on his birthday with a special gift from his sons, August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch III. The boys gave their dad a six-horse Clydesdale hitch to mark not only their dad’s birthday in April 1933, but also the repeal of Prohibition of beer.
Even in the 1930’s, companies like Anheuser-Busch understood the value of creative marketing. Following the boys’ lead, the company ordered a second six-horse Clydesdale hitch. The Clydesdales drew thousands of admirers as they pulled two horse-drawn beer wagons through New York on their way to present Governor Alfred E. Smith a case of Budweiser in gratitude for his years fighting Prohibition.
The six-hitch teams were soon enlarged to eight-hitch teams. In March 1950 the company introduced a Dalmatian as the Clydesdales’ official mascot. Even today, a Dalmatian travels with each hitch wherever they go. When on parade, the Dalmatian proudly sits up top of the beer wagon with the driver.
The livery for the Budweiser Clydesdales is impressive. Their harnesses and collars (beautifully handcrafted) weigh about 130 pounds. The horses themselves weigh on average 2,000 pounds and can pull up to 8,000 pounds for a short time. Each hitch weighs 7,500 pounds so the eight horses are not unduly taxed when pulling. According to anheuser-busch.com, the antique beer wagons that make up a hitch have been carefully restored and maintained.
As one would expect, it takes a team of experienced handlers to care for the Clydesdales year-round, but such care is never so important as when the Clydesdales are going to appearances. John McQueen, quite the horseman himself, understands this even better than the general public does. “I’ve seen them (the Clydesdales) several times and they are a wonderfully trained team with a support group that is second to none. Very few realize how many people it takes for this team to step into the limelight,” wrote McQueen recently.
Traveling with the Clydesdales are expert groomers, a team that prepares and monitors the horses’ diet, and hitch driver teams that include hitch driver trainees. In addition, there are transportation teams that oversee the moving of essential equipment as well as the horses. The three 50-foot trailers moving the horses have air-cushioned suspension and thick rubber flooring. They also have cameras mounted inside that live-stream to cab monitors so handlers can see how the horses are doing.
A Final Thought
In 1954, British writer Ronald Duncan wrote a wonderful piece entitled “Ode to the Horse”. This excerpt — though not intended to be — may very well be the finest description of the gentle Clydesdale breed that we have admired for decades: “Where in this wide world can man find nobility without pride, friendship without envy, or beauty without vanity? Here where grace is laced with muscle and strength by gentleness confined.”
