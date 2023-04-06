Writer’s Note: When I was growing up, I was aware of precious few “fashionistas” — those women who defined what was the “in” thing to wear. Even so, I knew a little something about fashion influencers. For example, I remember the impact that the Beatles’ long hair had on young men’s hairstyles when they invaded America — but I digress. As for clothing, I remember the impact that Jacqueline Kennedy had on the hat industry when she famously wore her pillbox hat backwards to accommodate her bouffant hairstyle. And who can forget Twiggy and the miniskirt?
In spite of my obvious fashion limitations, I was aware of one trendsetter who was sophisticated and classy — Coco Chanel. I knew nothing about her as a person other than that she was French and designed expensive clothes shown in Paris fashion shows. Like most teenagers my age, I knew about her “little black dress”, the lovely Chanel No.5 perfume, and her love of pearls (to adorn that little black dress, of course).
It wasn’t until some months ago when I was given the opportunity to research Chanel, the woman, that I learned not only what a force in fashion she was while she lived, but also what a force she remained through her line even after death. I also learned that her private life was a mess, to put it bluntly. Much of Chanel’s life story should be about survival. Above all else, Coco was a survivor. — GP
An icon
Coco Chanel was a brilliant designer and businesswoman who understood far better than other designers (male and female) what women wanted — and needed — in their clothing. Because of her willingness to have her designs copied and mass-marketed to women worldwide who could never have afforded a Chanel original, Chanel’s designs literally changed the way women dressed. Her impact was nothing less than a revolution.
To put her life in historical context, when Chanel was born (1883), the Statue of liberty was being built in Paris as a gift to the United States. Women were wearing highly restrictive clothing that was at best uncomfortable, and at worst, dangerous to their health. Their waists were cinched tight with corsets reminiscent of those seen in Gone With the Wind. Their hips were padded and then overlaid with petticoats, all designed to make those waists look smaller. On their heads were enormous hats loaded with decorative elements resulting in heavy, difficult to manage headgear. Skirts touched the ground, shoulders were heavily padded, and shoes were laced up boots or low “kitten” heels. Needless to say, “comfort” and “ease of movement” were not prerequisites for women’s clothing.
Coco Chanel observed later in her life, “I was the same age as the new century, so it turned to me for its expression in clothing. What was needed was simplicity, comfort, neatness; unwittingly, I offered all of that. True successes are destiny.”
Chanel shortened skirts to just below the knee, put women in pants (with pockets large enough to hold a cigarette lighter or lipstick), introduced round-toe shoes (often two-toned slingbacks), and introduced jersey fabric and tweeds into women’s wear. Her iconic three-piece suit — created with the shorter skirt combined with either a cardigan or tailored jacket — became the staple of women’s professional wear. The most famous example of this style was the raspberry suit with gray trim that Jacqueline Kennedy wore on that fateful day in Dallas. That Kennedy was wearing a Chanel original did not hurt Chanel’s brand.
Chanel was a “hands-on” designer in the most literal sense. Most do not realize that Chanel couldn’t sketch her designs, nor did she particularly like to sew (especially in her later years when arthritis in her fingers made that painful anyway). She would drape fabric on live models and -- using her ever-present scissors — would begin cutting and pinning the fabric into shape. She would use countless pins to get a garment “just right’ and then it was the model’s problem how to get out of it and the tailor’s problem how to sew it. Somehow, it worked.
Two Landmark Creations
Before the 1920’s and Chanel designs, a black dress was worn primarily by women during mourning. Once Chanel created “the little black dress”, the color black became THE color for women to wear to cocktail parties and similar social gatherings. Chanel wore hers adorned with multiple strands of pearls, something that other women soon copied.
In 1926, Vogue magazine published an image of Chanel’s simple black dress and dubbed it “The Chanel Ford Dress”. By comparing this simple, affordable, and comfortable dress to Henry Ford’s cars, Vogue ensured that the Chanel creation wouldn’t be dismissed. It wasn’t.
Chanel also used the same simple, understated design concepts when she developed her other landmark creation: Chanel No.5 perfume. Other perfumes at that time were being bottled in ostentatious bottles, but Chanel looked to the whiskey flask with stopper to inspire the design of hers.
To create the fragrant essence to go inside, Chanel hired master perfumer Ernest Beaux, a former perfumer to the Russian Tsars. She told him that she wanted the perfume to reflect a modern woman — sensual and complex. Beaux developed ten samples; Chanel selected the fifth one. She decided to name her perfume No.5 because she thought that the number 5 was her lucky number. She had told Beaux to spare no expense, and he didn’t. Among the known ingredients in the perfume (the complete formula remains a secret even today) is jasmine from Grasse, the most luxurious raw ingredient in the world.
Chanel No.5 was financially the single most important creative decision that Chanel ever made. Clothing fashions change, but a superb perfume remains. Chanel No.5 marked a space in international fragrances that was all its own. The perfume secured Chanel financially for life. When asked once why she had ventured into fragrance, Chanel responded, “Perfume is the unseen but unforgettable, ultimate fashion accessory. It heralds a woman’s arrival and prolongs her departure.” Ever the forward-thinking businesswoman, Chanel embraced print advertising as a primary marketing tool for her perfume. It worked — especially when Marilyn Monroe proclaimed in one ad that the only thing she wore to bed was “. . . a few drops of Chanel No.5”.
From Orphan
to One of a Kind
Would might assume that Chanel was born into wealth and high society. In fact, Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel was born out of wedlock to an alcoholic father and a mother who couldn’t give him up. Her father was a traveling street vendor who peddled women’s undergarments. Her mother was chronically ill and worked as a washerwoman. When Gabrielle was almost 12, her mother died. When their grandparents wouldn’t take the illegitimate children in, their father left the two boys in farmers’ homes as forced labor and put the two girls in the Aubazine Monastery’s orphanage. There Gabrielle was taught sewing, ironing, and laundering — essential basic skills for a young woman with little hope of marrying well.
Gabrielle spent the rest of her life hiding the truth about her dreadful youth. Once when she was remembering those early years, she said that she had been taught an invaluable lesson by the nuns.
“Without money, you are nothing” was a part of that lesson; however, perhaps the greater lesson was seeing women (the nuns) reporting to their boss (the Mother Superior) and basically living their own lives without depending on men.
After working for a while as a seamstress, Gabrielle tried her hand at singing in local cabarets. There she was given the nickname “Coco” which was a play on the French word for “kept woman” and “prostitute”. Chanel embraced the name and used it the rest of her life.
Although Chanel never married, she had a number of serious relationships with wealthy men — businessmen, royalty, and artists. Two of these — a wealthy English heir named Arthur “Boy’ Chapel, and a French illustrator/artist and decorative arts designer named Paul Iribe — were true loves of Chanel’s. She wanted to marry both, and almost did. “Boy” married a more “appropriate” society lady, but was unhappy and Chanel believed that he was going to divorce and come back to her. Before that could happen, he was killed in an automobile accident. As for Iribe, the two were planning to wed when he dropped dead in front of her from a massive heart attack while playing tennis.
One of the most famous Chanel quotations sums up her attitude toward life and life’s experiences. She wrote, “I regret nothing in life but the things I have not done.”
Even her flirtation with the Nazi’s during their occupation of Paris which resulted in her being exposed as a Nazi sympathizer didn’t extinguish her zest for life. She simply moved to Switzerland and left fashion for over a decade while the “troubles” passed away. Only her friendship with Winston Churchill had saved her from prosecution.
Chanel returned to Paris and the fashion world when she was 71 years old. She revived her brand, slowly overcoming the designers who had filled the void while she was away. As always, her designs were simple, comfortable, and uniquely Chanel.
Chanel died in 1971, alone in her suite at the Paris Ritz. As she had requested, her body was returned to Lausanne, Switzerland, for burial. She had designed her tomb years before. It featured five lions across the top, honoring her astrological sign (Leo) and her “lucky” number. Most of her fortune was left to her foundation established to help support the Arts and culture.
Two weeks after her death, Chanel’s final collection hit the runway in Paris. The House of Chanel carried on, just as she would have expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.