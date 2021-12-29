Writer’s Note: Confession time: I am not sorry to see 2021 leave us. Not one bit. Oh, there have been some very happy moments. We actually finally got to see in person all three of our children and the three lovely people they added to complete our family. That marked the first time in much too long. Being with our granddaughters and adjusting to how much they had changed in the past nearly two years we’d been apart was both a treat and a shock. Time moves on. The hugs were longer than usual
There were also challenging moments as come with every year. There were several dealing with personal health and the inevitabilities of aging. Jim and I are blessed with overall good health, but with the 164 years that have accumulated between us, age is taking a toll. We are thankful that all of the challenges were met successfully, and we are grateful for the medical professionals who took care of us so well this year. Ben Jonson was right: “To the old, long life and treasure; to the young, all health and pleasure”.
All in all, 2021 was a very good year. The vaccines became a reality and some bit of “normalcy” returned. Our prayer is that 2021 was good for each of you, as well.
Here’s to an even better 2022 for us all! — GP
Welcome, 2022!
In only a few hours, New Year’s Eve will be here and we will be readying ourselves to welcome in 2022. This holiday — the final one of the year — is always seems a little bittersweet. This “official” recognition of time’s passing requires us to reflect on the past year —and indeed on all of the past years — of our life. As I said to a close friend of ours recently, I have learned as I’ve gotten older that memories (especially of those who are now gone) don’t have to make me sad. In fact, now they can bring me great joy. He agreed.
I don’t know all of the words to that Scottish classic “Auld Lang Syne” (the title of which translates as “to old long since” or “to times gone by”), but I always try to sing it with enthusiasm. I consider it to be an anthem to happy times from our past, to loving friends and family who are no longer with us, and a reminder that life, though transient, is well worth living.
New Year’s Traditions
No matter one’s age, nor where one lives, nor what background or culture one comes from, everyone is impacted in some way by the changes brought on by the coming of each new year. For one, we have to adjust to thinking about the new year’s date (how many will keep writing “2021” for a week or more after 2022 has begun?).
We also invariably find ourselves following customs and traditions that mark this annual milestone. On New Year’s Eve, parties, champagne toasts, and fireworks (even a single sparkler brings joy to the very young) are the order of the day. With the pandemic still with us (by the way, who invited Omicron to the party???), there are still some restrictions. Some gatherings will be limited, some travel will be foregone, and masks will be required at some celebrations. Still, I’ll bet those masks will have sequins and glitter!
For New Year’s Day, a traditional meal — or a variation thereof — will be enjoyed in many homes throughout the U.S. The meat or fish will play supporting roles to the foods that star on this special “first day”. Cabbage, black-eyed peas, and cornbread will take center stage ensuring prosperity and good health to all who partake.
Many of us are given or purchase new calendars which bring a bit of encouragement. I do this every year. After all, nothing is written on those 12 pages just yet. A whole year stands before us, just waiting to be lived!
But Not Everyone
Celebrates Alike
Like some of you, Jim and I have loved traveling during this winter holiday. We especially enjoyed the years we traveled abroad to see for ourselves how other cultures celebrate the season. One of our favorite New Year’s Eves was spent standing on the primary bridge crossing the river Seine in Rouen, France. We walked to the bridge about two hours before midnight, and joined with the locals to enjoy a magnificent sound and fireworks display that heralded not only the transition from one year to the next, but also from one century to the next!
On an earlier very special New Year’s Eve, we joined dear friends in Derbyshire, England, who had invited us to celebrate the new year. Throughout the evening we enjoyed the annual celebration at the community center which featured dancing traditional regional dances and lots of wonderful music performed by local artists. The singing together of the protest songs from the labor movement toward the end of the evening was a moving tribute to workers everywhere.
After toasts at midnight, we returned to our friends’ home where we were treated to a Scottish “first footing”. A knock on the door signaled the beginning of this remarkable tradition.
An elderly Scottish gentleman walked into the front door of the home, making him the first person to cross the threshold after midnight on New Year’s Day. He brought us gifts of a bit of salt, coal, and shortbread, and offered a toast with Scotch whiskey. We learned from him that according to the Scottish tradition, this first visitor must be a dark-haired male. If he brought gifts of coal, salt, shortbread, and whiskey, then the recipients (and no doubt the giver) would have good luck in the new year. By the way, although he was older, the Scottish gentleman still had the requisite dark hair.
There are so many interesting customs and traditions that come with New Year’s. Some, like “first footing”, have some basis in history. According to bestlifeonline.com the male must have dark hair for the charm to work. This is traced to the time when the light-haired Vikings were invading Scotland. One in those days would not have had good luck if a Viking were to be the first person to cross the threshold!
Others have more obscure origins. As with the Scots, for many the transition from the old year to the new year centers around the front door to one’s home.
In Denmark, the Danes throw dishes at the front doors of friends on New Year’s Eve.
The belief is that this does away with any lingering ill-will so that the new year will be free of it. For this day only, the more broken pottery at one’s door, the happier the homeowner will be.
A similar tradition is followed in Turkey. There, at the stroke of midnight launching the new year, the Turks sprinkle salt on their doorsteps to bring good luck, peace, and prosperity.
And in Greece, a smashed pomegranate against the door holds the key to the new year’s fortune. The more seeds that scatter when the pomegranate bursts predict the amount of good fortune will come.
In Ecuador, bonfires light the New Year’s Eve sky. Ecuadorians take it one step further. Centering each fire is an effigy of someone who was popular or unpopular in the ending year. It is believed that these fires will “cleanse” the bad from the past year and welcome the good.
Incidentally, politicians are favorite figures for these ceremonial burnings. (I am so tempted to add something here, but in the spirit of the season, I won’t.)
Champagne toasts at midnight are fairly common in many cultures, but the Russians have added a twist. On New Year’s Eve, they get a small piece of paper and write on it their wish for the new year. Then they burn the ashes and put them in a class of champagne to drink for their New Year’s toast.
Resolutions for 2022
One tradition that many follow is making a resolution or two for the coming year. Just as many have discovered, I have found that the fervor of the first day of the year is often only a memory after the first week. Even so, taking time to assess where we have been, where we are, and where we wish to be in the coming year is a good exercise — resolutions or not.
British writer and theologian C.S. Lewis (1898 - 1963) wrote, “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” I love that thought. I shall welcome 2022 with that in mind.
Thank you so much for reading my random thoughts during this past year. It has been a pleasure to share them with you. Happy New Year to each of you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.